Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are officially a married couple!

The pair tied the knot November 16th in a vibrant New Orleans ceremony attended by Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and Ciara among other celebs.

As OK! readers know, Serena, 36, and Reddit founder Alexis, 34, spent the past several days celebrating their upcoming union with a dinner by Emeril Lagasse and even a wild bachelor party for the groom.

The wedding comes less than three months after the birth of their daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Congratulations to the happy couple!