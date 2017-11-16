COUPLES
alexis ohanian bachelor party serena williams wedding pics long 3 View Gallery
Alexis Ohanian Puffs Away At WILD Bachelor Party Ahead Of Wedding To Serena Williams

November 16, 2017 15:39PM

The tennis pro's soon-to-be hubby partied in New Orleans with his dad and friends.

Alexis Ohanian had one last wild night of freedom before tying the knot with Serena Williams in New Orleans today! The Reddit co-founder was spotted enjoying his bachelor party all over town on Tuesday night, alongside his dad Chris and friends. Click through to see the pics!

Alexis Ohanian Puffs Away At WILD Bachelor Party Ahead Of Wedding To Serena Williams

Alexis was spotted walking through Bourbon Street with his bachelor crew.
The new dad wore a sleeveless black tank top, jeans, and sneakers.
Alexis and his friends headed into a cigar bar, where he tested out the product!
The new dad then headed to the local restaurant Frankie & Johnny’s.
Alexis and Serena, who recently gave birth to their first child, daughter Alexis Jr., are tying the knot today in New Orleans.
The couple enjoyed a rehearsal dinner at Meril’s on Wednesday night, with guests like Eva Longoria and Colton Haynes.
Both Beyoncé and Meghan Markle are expected to attend their wedding!
