This is not us! Actress Chrissy Metz and boyfriend of nearly two years, Hal Rosenfeld, have reportedly called it quits, Page Six reports. According to the outlet, the This Is Us star is “indeed back on the market.”

However, it appears that Metz won’t be single and ready to mingle for long since the insider explained that she is “ready to date again.”

The Hollywood star began dating the music composer in late 2018, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Golden Globes.

When speaking to daytime TV host Wendy Williams in July 2019, Metz revealed that she and Rosenfeld met when “he slid into the DMs” via Instagram. “I get thankfully a lot of messages and I don’t always get to see them all,” she explained.

Like any other person, Metz had to see if he was attractive, and luckily, he was. “Oh he’s cute! OK, I guess I can respond,” the TV star, 39, joked.

Prior to finding love with the Rosenfeld, Metz also briefly dated This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil. Metz was also married to British journalist Martyn Eaden from 2008 to 2015. The couple cited the cause for divorce as “irreconcilable differences.”

Metz detailed the divorce in her memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today. “We’re just not the right fit,” she wrote. “But I love him, and I’m always checking in on him. I am still working on being a better ex-wife than I was a wife.”

The brunette beauty’s recent breakup could be why she was inspired to release the beautiful ballad ‘Actress’ in June 2020. When talking about the new song, the actress wrote on social media, “Sad break up songs make me happy and this one was good for my soul.”

In the tune, Metz tries to hide her emotions after she runs into an ex and his new flame.

“Well thank God I’m an actress / He don’t know what’s on my mind / And even though I’m laughing / I ain’t having a good time,” she sings.

“I love a good break up song and I love a play on words,” the songstress said in a statement about the song. “Obviously, I’m an actress, but we have all had those experiences where we put on that brave face when our heart is just broken.”

The Florida native is best known for her role as Kate Pearson in the hit NBC show, This Is Us, but she recently opened up to PEOPLE about how music is her “first love.”

“It’s really exciting to be doing music that, you know, I’ve wanted to do forever,” she gushed. “Literally, since I could remember or really even mutter a song.”

“It’s very cathartic — music, as we all know, is very healing. And it was always something I wanted to pursue,” she added.