David and Victoria Beckham were thrilled about the engagement of their son Brooklyn to actress Nicola Peltz.

“They know Brooklyn is only 21 years old, but they both feel he couldn’t have found a better match,” a source told OK!

“Victoria genuinely cares for Nicola and so excited to have another girl in the family. She’s taken her under her wings already and even gifted Nicola the dress she wore for the engagement announcement [inset].”

The fashion mogul and the former soccer pro were also delighted to hear that the young couple planned to live in England, not far from their own Coutswolds farmhouse.

“Victoria wants to start helping them with the wedding planning and organizing right away,” the source noted.

“And she really can’t wait for them to start a family. She knows they’ll have beautiful babies.”

That’s an understatement!