They have only been dating for five months, but a source has just told Ok! exclusively that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney may be heading down the aisle soon!

It was just last year when it looked like the actress had given up on dating after her split with Darren Aronofsky. But as it turns out, the actress has found new love with Cooke and they’re so smitten with each other that they may be jumping the broom soon!

“Jen seems far more content than she’s been in a long time and it’s really all Cooke’s doing,” the insider revealed. “Her friends haven’t seen her this giddy in years. She loves that she can be herself around him.”

They’re so madly in love that they’ve already been living together in her New York City apartment, according to the source, and the art dealer has already been thinking about his proposal. “They’ve been discussing wedding venues and even a honeymoon,” the insider continued. “They’re excited to spend the rest of their lives together. Jen thought she’d never meet the right guy, and now that she has, she doesn’t want to ever let him go.”

What do you think about Jennifer and Cooke already being on the marriage track? Sound off in the comments!