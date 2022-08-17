Beat The Heat With This $7 Amazon Cooling Towel — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.

While there are plenty of ways to beat the heat, to OK!’s Head of Social Media and Audience Development, Jeff Mazzeo, nothing quite compares to FROGG TOGGS’ Chilly Mini Cooling Neck Towel.

Jeff says he first discovered the product while participating in a charity golf event, where he used the product’s absorbent abilities to help him stay on his A-game amid more than 100-degree temperatures.

“You simply wet the material with water and place it around the back of your neck,” he explains. “It seemingly makes your body temp drop instantly.”

These towels work so well, according to the social media expert, that they've even managed to surpass classic means of staying cool in the summer heat.

“Works way better than a fan that essentially just blows hot air on you,” he says, adding that the product “makes your entire body feel cool very quickly.”

While Jeff says he would recommend this towel to those partaking in athletic activities — “anyone taking a hike, playing sports, or anyone that just wants to spend time outdoors while not overheating,” he clarifies, — it will work for just about anyone.

“[It’s] great to beat the heat, not only on the course, but anytime you are in the sun and want to feel cool,” he quips.

​​