Daily Checkout: The Amazon Perfecting Cream Our Multimedia Producer Swears By — Shop Now

Although last month, OK!’s Multimedia Producer Molly Goddard raved about the Skinlab’s ​​Rohto Gokujun Hyaluronic Perfect Gel, an ultra-hydrating serum that she dubbed a “game changer,” it seems the writer has found something even better, HADA LABO’s 3D Perfect Gel.

While Molly says she discovered the former product while scrolling through TikTok, she came across the latter after encountering an online shopping hiccup.

“I went to buy the regular Perfecting Gel and they were out,” she recalls. “So I decided to try the 3D edition.” To her surprise, she says, this replacement “worked way better for my skin.”

“Especially in the hot New York weather, I pop it in the fridge and it's like a nice cool jelly on your face,” she continues, adding that she can “tell that the texture of my skin is much more calm too.”

And just like its predecessor, Molly, who has acne prone skin, says this product’s success comes down to its gel formula, as cream products can often exacerbate her skin woes.

“It's not cream based,” she says. “Because I have had so many issues with acne in the past, the gel base is so much better and I wake up with a hydrated plump face in the morning.”

