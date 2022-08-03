The Daily Checkout: The Affordable Amazon Perfume That Smells Like Summer — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for a new fragrance to sweeten your August? With notes of pistachio, vanilla and caramel, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Body Perfume Mist is not only the perfect warm scent to round out the season, but also a must-have for OK!’s E-Commerce Editor, Rebecca Friedman.

After first discovering the fragrance on TikTok — “a couple of influencers were posting about it,” she recalls — the writer decided to take the plunge. She snapped up the scent for herself, a choice she says initially came down to cost.

“I found it encouraging the price was actually affordable compared to most perfumes that actually have a long-lasting, good smelling scent,” she spills.

But upon receiving the perfume, Becca says she quickly realized the fragrance was more than just its price tag.

“It smells amazing and you will be guaranteed to receive so many compliments,” she dishes, adding that she primarily taps the scent for “daily use,” allowing her to smell great while saving her “more expensive perfumes for special occasions.”

“Everyone needs to get their hands on this fragrance,” Becca continues. “Another #tiktokmademebuyit moment you won’t regret," she jokes.

