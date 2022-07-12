OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Deals > Beauty
OK LogoTHE CHECKOUT

Amazon Prime Day: Top Beauty Picks Approved By Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber & More!

primedaythumb
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 12 2022, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email
In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Stars, they’re just like us — and just like us, they know a good deal when they see it.

From Gigi Hadid’s mascara to Hailey Bieber’s “go-to” lip product, here are four celeb-backed beauty and skincare products you can snag during Amazon’s Prime Day.

Article continues below advertisement
  • Gigi Hadid's Mascara
  • Selena Gomez's Eye Gel
  • Hailey Bieber's "Go-To" Lip Product
  • Jessica Alba's Eyeshadow

Gigi Hadid’s Mascara

gallery gighadid
Source: Mega

When it comes to keeping her lashes looking runway-ready even on her off-duty days, model and Maybelline ambassador Gigi Hadid likes to take a two-step approach, doubling up on layers of Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara.

"This is strange, but I do mascara, then I finish my blush and highlighter," Hadid explained in a video for Vogue last year, noting that she curls her lashes before diving in with the product. "Then I like to go back to the mascara and reapply."

BOLD BURGUNDY POUTS: INSIDE THE MET GALA'S HOTTEST BEAUTY TREND –– GET THE LOOK

Article continues below advertisement
maybelinemascara
Source: Amazon

Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara is on sale retailing for $6.22 (originally $11.99) on amazon.com.

lashcurler
Source: Amazon

Larbois' Eyelash Curler with 5 Extra Refill Pads ＆Velvet Bag is on sale retailing for $5.59 (originally $9.99) on amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez’s Eye Gel

Source: @selenagomez/TikTok

Even after founding her own cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, actress Selena Gomez still seemingly likes to experiment with beauty and skincare products — even drugstore offerings. In late May, the star took to TikTok to share a few wallet-friendly items she had been loving, including Caudalie’s Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream.

“Super affordable and it works,” the Only Murders in the Building lead captioned the clip, which currently boasts more than 1.4 million likes.

And it seems Gomez knows more than a thing or two about quality cosmetics. Apart from founding her own makeup brand, the entrepreneur said she considers skincare an integral part of her beauty routine.

"When you're taking care of your skin, you're taking care of your body, and your mind and soul," the "Same Old Love" songstress told Vogue back in 2020. "I think it's all connected."

SELENA GOMEZ SHARES DRUGSTORE SKINCARE MUST-HAVES — GET THE LOOK

caudalieeyegel
Source: Amazon

Caudalie’s Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream is on sale retailing for $47.20 (originally $59.00) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber's "Go-To" Lip Product

gallery haileybieber
Source: Mega

Model Hailey Bieber took to her YouTube channel last year to offer a sneak peek at her nighttime skincare routine, highlighting the lone item she claimed she “legitimately cannot go to bed without” — Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment. “I hate chapped lips,” the Rhode founder explained in the video, which has since garnered more than 2.7 million views. “I hate when they feel dry. It's truly one of my biggest pet peeves.”

10 CLOSET ESSENTIALS YOU NEED IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE HAILEY BIEBER- LEVEL STREET STYLE — SHOP NOW

Considering Bieber’s disdain for a parched pout, the star reaches for the Aquaphor offering before going to bed, a choice she says is a testament to its superlative hydration.

“My go-to is Aquaphor,” she explained. “I think it's the best lip balm."

aquaphor
Source: Amazon

Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment is on sale retailing for $15.21 (regularly $20.28) at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba’s Eyeshadow

gallery jessicalba
Source: Mega

When actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba set out to design an eyeshadow palette for her clean cosmetics brand, Honest Beauty, the star said her mission was simple. “I told him, 'You know I want something for everyone, every day,'" the star recounted to Allure back in 2018 of her conversation with the brand’s creative color consultant, Daniel Martin, while designing Honest Beauty’s Get It Together Eyeshadow Pallette.

FAB AT 40! HOW JESSICA ALBA STAYS IN TIP-TOP SHAPE WITHOUT GOING TO EXTREMES — PHOTOS

And it seems Alba’s team managed to accomplish this tall order. Boasting 10 stunning neutral-toned shades and a dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free formula, this palette looks good — and feels good — on the eyes.

eyeshadowalba
Source: Amazon

Honest Beauty’s Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette is on sale retailing for $16.09 (originally $22.99) at amazon.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.