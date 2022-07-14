Prime Day Cleaning Products, Gadgets and Vacuums Deals You Can Still Shop
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
The final day of the Amazon Prime Day event is underway, which means there’s only a few more hours to score awesome products at discounted prices. If there’s one category you shouldn’t overlook during Prime Day shopping, it’s cleaning products and tools. These top-rated finds will help you keep your home tidy year-round, and with rave reviews from real customers, you can rest assured you’re getting your money’s worth and more.
Prime Day Cleaning Product Deals
Cleaning isn’t glamorous, that’s for sure — but it doesn’t have to be painstaking, too. Make cleaning a routine habit thanks to these gadgets that alleviate the mundane tasks you’re less than thrilled to tackle on to-do lists. Natural yet powerful formulas as well as innovative and lightweight designs are just a few of the features that make these products worth shopping on the final Prime Day.
The Pink Stuff Bundle includes The Miracle Cleaning Paste, Multi-Purpose Spray and Bathroom Cleaner by Stardrops retails for $19.99 (Save $5) at amazon.com.
2-in-1 Dry and Wet Heavy Duty Cleaning Kit by Swiffer retails for $21.06 (Save $6.92) at amazon.com.
Cordless Electric Spin Brush with Extension Arm and 4 Brush Heads by Voweek retails for $50.56 (Save $39.43) at amazon.com.
No-Scratch Tub Tile Scrubbing Brush with Extendable Wand by CLEANHOME retails for $17.49 (Save $7.50) at amazon.com.
Mop and Bucket with Wringer Stainless Steel Set by BOSHENG retails for $29.99 (Save $20) at amazon.com.
Dawn Platinum PowerWash Dish Spray 1 Bottle + 3 Refills by Dawn retails for $12.25 (Save $5.25) at amazon.com.
17-Piece Car Cleaning Kit with Handheld Vacuum by Viewsun retails for $37.59 (Save $9.40) at amazon.com.