Prime Day Cleaning Products, Gadgets and Vacuums Deals You Can Still Shop

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon
By:

Jul. 13 2022, Published 8:17 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The final day of the Amazon Prime Day event is underway, which means there’s only a few more hours to score awesome products at discounted prices. If there’s one category you shouldn’t overlook during Prime Day shopping, it’s cleaning products and tools. These top-rated finds will help you keep your home tidy year-round, and with rave reviews from real customers, you can rest assured you’re getting your money’s worth and more.

Prime Day Cleaning Product Deals

Cleaning isn’t glamorous, that’s for sure — but it doesn’t have to be painstaking, too. Make cleaning a routine habit thanks to these gadgets that alleviate the mundane tasks you’re less than thrilled to tackle on to-do lists. Natural yet powerful formulas as well as innovative and lightweight designs are just a few of the features that make these products worth shopping on the final Prime Day.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit by Sealegend retails for $9 (Save $4.99) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

The Pink Stuff Bundle includes The Miracle Cleaning Paste, Multi-Purpose Spray and Bathroom Cleaner by Stardrops retails for $19.99 (Save $5) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

2-in-1 Dry and Wet Heavy Duty Cleaning Kit by Swiffer retails for $21.06 (Save $6.92) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

Cordless Electric Spin Brush with Extension Arm and 4 Brush Heads by Voweek retails for $50.56 (Save $39.43) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

50-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths by AIDEA retails for $15.96 (Save $3.99) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

5-Pack Kitchen Cleaning Brush Set by Holikme retails for $7.96 (Save $2.99) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

3-Pack Reusable Cleaning Gloves by Joyeco retails for $9.86 (Save $3.29) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit by Clorox retails for $12.38 (Save $2.19) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

10-Pack Washable Mop Slippers by Aifusi retails for $11.91 (Save $14.09) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

No-Scratch Tub Tile Scrubbing Brush with Extendable Wand by CLEANHOME retails for $17.49 (Save $7.50) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

Mop and Bucket with Wringer Stainless Steel Set by BOSHENG retails for $29.99 (Save $20) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

Dawn Platinum PowerWash Dish Spray 1 Bottle + 3 Refills by Dawn retails for $12.25 (Save $5.25) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum by PrettyCare retails for $87.97 (Save $112.02) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets by ACTIVE retails for $11.96 (Save $8.03) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

17-Piece Car Cleaning Kit with Handheld Vacuum by Viewsun retails for $37.59 (Save $9.40) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray Kit by Asutra retails for $11.19 (Save $2.80) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

MAXLife Pro Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum by Hoover retails for $134.99 (Save $75) at amazon.com.

cleaningproductsprimeday
Source: Amazon

RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum by eufy by Anker retails for $159.99 (Save $100) at amazon.com.

