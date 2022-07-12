OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Amazon
OK LogoSHOPPING

The Daily Checkout: Amazon Prime Day Deals On The OK! E-Commerce Team's Favorite Products

primedaythumb
Source: OK! Magazine
By:

Jul. 12 2022, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite products. From tried-and-true staples to new items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.

After nearly a year of updating our Amazon carts, the day we’ve been *priming* ourselves for is finally here — Amazon’s Prime Day. In honor of the momentous online shopping occasion, we’re sharing a few special installments of The Daily Checkout featuring several top Prime Day picks from OK!’s E-Commerce team. Happy shopping!

Article continues below advertisement

Hero Cosmetics' Mighty Patch Original

"These are seriously a life saver. When I see a pimple arising when it is time for bed, I simply place a Mighty Patch on and wake up with my pimple problem solved. It is so relieving to have easy access to pimple-clearing relief and know you are going to wake up in the morning with clear skin!" —Rebecca Friedman, OK!'s E-Commerce Editor

mightypatch
Source: Amazon

Hero Cosmetics' Mighty Patch Original retails for $17.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

The Wild Unknown's Animal Spirit Deck

"The Wild Unknown's Animal Spirit Deck is a must-have for tarot beginners looking to tap into their intuition and expand their self-awareness. From the beautiful illustrations to powerful messages, this deck makes tarot card pulling fun, simple and inspiring for even the newest of spiritual learners. I love using this deck to see what the day, week, month and year ahead have in store for me, and for helping me better understand myself during trying times. I highly recommend this deck to anyone looking to better understand themselves, as well as the people in their life!" —Karli Poliziani, OK!'s E-Commerce Director

animaldeck
Source: Amazon

The Wild Unknown's Animal Spirit Deck retails for $26.49 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

GAYHAY's Biker Shorts

"These biker shorts are comfortable and come in a pack so you always have a pair ready to go."—Katherine Tinsley, OK!'s E-Commerce Editor

finalshorts
Source: Amazon

A four-pack of GAYHAY's Biker Shorts retail from between $21.99 and $24.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Hero Cosmetics' Lightning Wand

The Lightning Wand is a complexion miracle worker, and is my secret weapon for fading acne scars and post-blemish marks. It's even helped my under eye circles and sun damage spots! I like to keep the travel size in my purse, just in case I'm feeling tired need to refresh under the eyes for an awake look." —Haley Gunn, OK!'s E-Commerce Editor

lightningwand
Source: Amazon

Hero Cosmetics' Lightning Wand retails for $19.99 at amazon.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.