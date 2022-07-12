The Daily Checkout: Amazon Prime Day Deals On The OK! E-Commerce Team's Favorite Products
Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite products. From tried-and-true staples to new items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.
After nearly a year of updating our Amazon carts, the day we’ve been *priming* ourselves for is finally here — Amazon’s Prime Day. In honor of the momentous online shopping occasion, we’re sharing a few special installments of The Daily Checkout featuring several top Prime Day picks from OK!’s E-Commerce team. Happy shopping!
Hero Cosmetics' Mighty Patch Original
"These are seriously a life saver. When I see a pimple arising when it is time for bed, I simply place a Mighty Patch on and wake up with my pimple problem solved. It is so relieving to have easy access to pimple-clearing relief and know you are going to wake up in the morning with clear skin!" —Rebecca Friedman, OK!'s E-Commerce Editor
The Wild Unknown's Animal Spirit Deck
"The Wild Unknown's Animal Spirit Deck is a must-have for tarot beginners looking to tap into their intuition and expand their self-awareness. From the beautiful illustrations to powerful messages, this deck makes tarot card pulling fun, simple and inspiring for even the newest of spiritual learners. I love using this deck to see what the day, week, month and year ahead have in store for me, and for helping me better understand myself during trying times. I highly recommend this deck to anyone looking to better understand themselves, as well as the people in their life!" —Karli Poliziani, OK!'s E-Commerce Director
GAYHAY's Biker Shorts
"These biker shorts are comfortable and come in a pack so you always have a pair ready to go."—Katherine Tinsley, OK!'s E-Commerce Editor
Hero Cosmetics' Lightning Wand
The Lightning Wand is a complexion miracle worker, and is my secret weapon for fading acne scars and post-blemish marks. It's even helped my under eye circles and sun damage spots! I like to keep the travel size in my purse, just in case I'm feeling tired need to refresh under the eyes for an awake look." —Haley Gunn, OK!'s E-Commerce Editor