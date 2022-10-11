OK Magazine
Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale: Pamper Your Pets With These Amazing Deals — Shop Now

petgifts
Source: Amazon
By:

Oct. 11 2022, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The most wonderful time of the year is (almost) here! With fall in full swing, the winter holidays are just around the corner, but as you prepare to deck the halls, don’t forget about your pet, a yearly tradition The Guardians Michele Hanson chalks up to one of the greatest parts of the season — so long as you’re okay with the sound of your happy companion squeaking their new toy.

“It is fun, fun, fun to give your dogs presents for Christmas (I don’t know about cats – I’ve never had one) and to witness such excitement and happiness,” Hanson wrote back in 2017. “It’s just what we need when it’s cold, dark and miserable outside. The dogs distracts you from any human tensions and miseries. And dogs are so easily pleased – much more easily than relatives, friends and particularly children.”

AMAZON PRIME DAY 2.0: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHOPPING THE EARLY ACCESS SALE

From fun toys to delicious snacks your furry friend will love, here are 11 gifts you should snag for your pet during the second Amazon Prime Day — a.k.a Prime's Early Access Sale.

cutetoys
Source: Amazon

A 12-piece set of Nocciola’s Dog Squeaky Toys are on sale retailing for $14.39 (usually $24.99) at amazon.com.

catballs
Source: Amazon

Potaroma’s 3-Pack Fluffy Plush Cat Ball Toys is on sale retailing for $11.99 (usually $16.99) at amazon.com.

treats
Source: Amazon

Portland Pet Food Company’s All-Natural Dog Treat Biscuits are on sale retailing for $23.39 (usually $29.99) at amazon.com.

pets
Source: Amazon

PETNF’s Raised Ceramic Cat Food Bowl is on sale retailing for $24.88 (usually $45.99) at amazon.com.

ifur
Source: Amazon

iFur’s Dog Gift Basket Set is on sale retailing for $31.99 (usually $39.33) at amazon.com.

amazon
Source: Amazon

A 125-pack of ​​Kookamunga’s Twist Sticks Rawhide Chews is on sale retailing for $21.24 (usually $24.99) at amazon.com.

puppytoys
Source: Amazon

BK PRODUCTS LLC’s Box of 13 Puppy Toys is on sale retailing for $17.21 (usually $22.95) at amazon.com.

calmingbites
Source: Amazon

Zesty Paws Dog Calming Bites are on sale retailing for $20.98 (usually $31.97) at amazon.com.

cattogt
Source: Amazon

UPSKY’s Cat Toy Roller 3-Level Turntable Cat Toys Balls is on sale retailing for $10.71 (usually $15.99) at amazon.com.

brush
Source: Amazon

DONOTU’s 2-in-1 Cat Brush for Shedding is on sale retailing for $13.59 (usually $23.59) at amazon.com.

birdhemp
Source: Amazon

Hemp Well’s Bird Hemp Oil is on sale retailing for $14.38 (usually $17.98) at amazon.com.

