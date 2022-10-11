Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale: Pamper Your Pets With These Amazing Deals — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The most wonderful time of the year is (almost) here! With fall in full swing, the winter holidays are just around the corner, but as you prepare to deck the halls, don’t forget about your pet, a yearly tradition The Guardian’s Michele Hanson chalks up to one of the greatest parts of the season — so long as you’re okay with the sound of your happy companion squeaking their new toy.

“It is fun, fun, fun to give your dogs presents for Christmas (I don’t know about cats – I’ve never had one) and to witness such excitement and happiness,” Hanson wrote back in 2017. “It’s just what we need when it’s cold, dark and miserable outside. The dogs distracts you from any human tensions and miseries. And dogs are so easily pleased – much more easily than relatives, friends and particularly children.”

AMAZON PRIME DAY 2.0: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHOPPING THE EARLY ACCESS SALE

From fun toys to delicious snacks your furry friend will love, here are 11 gifts you should snag for your pet during the second Amazon Prime Day — a.k.a Prime's Early Access Sale.