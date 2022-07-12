How To Shop These Bravo Stars' Amazon Must-Have Items On Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now
Celebrate Prime Day with Bravo stars Kyle Richards and Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members hosted their own live events on Amazon, sharing their favorite items to buy on sale during Prime Day.
Kyle Richards
The former child star has always been a fashionista, as she always shares with her fans her favorite fashion, beauty, home and tech items. While divulging her Amazon Prime Day items, the TV personality got emotional while addressing the recent controversy from last week's episode of her show.
Viewers quickly took to Twitter after the episode premiered, as they were outraged after Erika Girardi made unwanted advances at Garcelle Beauvais' eldest son and later disrespected her 14-year-old child. The episode was met with fans demanding a response from both the cast and network, and Richards didn't hesitate to acknowledge concerns.
After making a public apology during the live event, the Halloween actress began to share which items she couldn't live without.
Keep scrolling to shop Richards' Amazon favorites.
The Drop's Women's Gabriela High Neck Dress is on sale retailing for $34.90 (regularly $49.90) at amazon.com.
Floerns' Women's Button Front Long Sleeve is on sale retailing for $18.19 (regularly $25.99) at amazon.com.
ELEMIS' Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter is on sale retailing for $27.30 (regularly $39) at amazon.com.
T3's AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush is on sale retailing for $127.50 (regularly $189.99) at amazon.com.
Oral-B iO's Series 7 Electric Toothbrush is on sale retailing for $139.99 (regularly $219.99) at amazon.com.
Porsha Williams
Williams joined the Real Housewives of Atlanta during the fifth season of the show, and she quickly became one of the most memorable cast members in the show's history. Since then, the brunette beauty has gone on to create several businesses, write a book and star in several other Bravo spinoff series.
While hosting her Amazon Live show, Williams showed off her bold personality that we all fell in love with back in 2012 when she became a cast member in the series.
Prior to going live on Amazon, Williams announced on Instagram that she will be designing her own drop collection with the online retailer.
While sharing her Prime Day must-haves, Williams shared a variety of anti-aging products and admitted that Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty Wrinkle Smoothing Capsules is a must-have product for her eye area. The former Dish Nation co-host admitted that skincare became a priority when she began her media career, and it's still crucial in her everyday routine.
Keep scrolling to shop for Williams' favorite items.
Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale retailing for $269.00 (regularly $379) at amazon.com.
Meaningful Beauty's Wrinkle Smoothing Capsules are on sale retailing for $38.50 (regularly $55) at amazon.com.
Sunday Riley's Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil is on sale retailing for $38.50 (regularly $55) at amazon.com.