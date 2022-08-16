These Under $25 Amazon Storage Solutions Will Inspire Your Next Organization Project — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.

While often fodder for satisfying video compilations, the process of getting organized — cleaning out that junk drawer, tidying your coat closet, or finally parsing through everything in your under-bed storage bins — is seemingly much more daunting in real life than it is from the other side of a phone screen. But with the right gear, it doesn’t have to be — just ask OK!’s Social Media Producer, Angela Savoy-Williams.

The social media maven says she’s recently embarked on a TikTok-inspired organization project, tackling areas of her home that need a little extra love.

“I've been obsessed with watching organizational videos on TikTok, and I have [been] organizing areas of the house little by little lately,” Angela shares. “There's something about organizing that makes you feel like you have your life in order.”

Her latest task? Taming her under-sink storage, a project she says was significantly aided by acrylic storage devices — clear drawers, glass jars, and risers all retailing for under $25 — that she picked up on Amazon.

Although she shares that “the whole project took a lot longer than expected,” the clear bins helped her envision her progress. “It was nice to be able to spread everything out and reorganize all of my products by face, body, hair and first aid supplies,” she explains.

But beyond helping the organization process, Angela says the bins' minimalist designs inspired her to take her tidiness to another aesthetic level.

“I also took a lot of products [out of] their packaging, like bath salts and bath bombs, to put in the cylinder containers to give it a Pinterest-y feel,” she says. “Just being able to know where everything is and having everything in order just helps me feel better about the day.”

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! organization must-haves for yourself — you can thank us later!