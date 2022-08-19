The Stylish, On-Sale & ‘Shark Tank’-Approved Workout Accessory That’ll Make You Sweat — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.

Looking for a chic way to amp up your workout? Look no further than Bala Bangles, stylish, wearable weights that have recently become an exercise must-have for OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Haley Gunn.

Despite the product’s Shark Tank claim to fame — series staple Mark Cuban and tennis star Maria Sharapova once duked it out with the other “Sharks” to invest in the product back in March 2020 — Haley says she learned about the fashionable exercise accessory after seeing influencers tout the brand on social media.

“I just wanted to up my daily walks,” she says, adding that although she already had a pair of wearable weights, she decided to snag the Bala Bangles, as she predicted the product’s sleek design would incentivize her to work out more frequently.

“[I] thought that if I bought these, since I've had my eye on them for a while, I would walk more, which is what happened so that was an added plus,” she jokes.

But it seems Bala Bangles are more than just their Instagram-worthy looks.

“Aside from them being aesthetically pleasing, they're very comfortable,” Haley explains, noting that Bala Bangles are “different from my other ankle weights” due to their versatile design.

“They have a velcro band that you can easily adjust, and the weights themselves can be slid back and forth for however you want them,” she adds. “I like this because my other ankle weights were like one big bulky piece, so not only did they look unattractive, but I felt like I was walking with cement blocks on my feet.”

Although Bala Bangles offered the same resistance as her previous pair of weights, Haley insists that “they don't feel bulky because of their band and minimal design,” and that they “stay in place” regardless of how she adjusts them. For this reason, the writer says this product would be great for anyone looking to add a bit more oomph to their exercise routine.

“Really anyone can use them since they only come in 1lbs or 2lbs option,” she shares. “Even someone who is just getting into walking or using smaller weights for pilates or bar style workouts can use these. They're versatile and friendly to beginners!”

