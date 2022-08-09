How Bar Soap Became One Of 2022's Skincare Must-Haves — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Bar soap is back — and better than ever!

Once jettisoned as a decorative relic reserved for grandma’s bathroom, it seems bar soap has made a noble return to the world of skincare over the past several years. Touted among the “Skin-Care Trends That Will Dominate 2022” by Allure, these soaps have become a beauty must-have, an apparent testament to their unique versatility.

“Properly made bar soap can be used as an all-in-one to clean the body and face, and to shave,” Jon Bresler, founder of body care company Lafco explained to Town & Country of this trend last February.

Yet according to dermatologist Shereene Idriss, this multitasking tool comes with one caveat — despite being soap, it too needs to be regularly cleaned.

"Soap sitting in a moist environment can harness bacteria that can spread to other parts of the body easily," she told Allure back in December 2021. "If you are going to jump on the bar soap wagon, please make sure to give your soap a rigorous rinse after each use!"

But bar soap is more than just its myriad of skincare uses. Its several green attributes — its lack of plastic components and typically recyclable cardboard packaging — have also seemingly primed it for a modern comeback.

"I think the next big boom in skincare will be the resurgence of bar soaps, due to their eco-friendly and water preserving nature,” Idriss told the beauty publication at the time.

And it seems Idriss isn’t alone in heralding the cleansing item’s seemingly innate eco-consciousness. According to zero-waste beauty mogul Brianne West, “using solid bars can completely eradicate any waste,” which she claims has become a rampant issue in the beauty world.

“The beauty industry is responsible for a huge amount of plastic waste, and this is arguably one of the biggest challenges our planet faces,” West, who founded eco-friendly beauty brand Ethique, told British Vogue back in 2019. “A lot of beauty products, particularly the high-end brands, contain packages within packages, none of which tend to be recyclable as they are made out of mixed materials,” she continued. “It’s a brand’s responsibility as much as it is a consumer’s to make sustainable choices.”

Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!