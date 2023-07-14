9 Must-Have Beauty Tech Items from Amazon and Their Benefits
All products featured on OK! are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! may earn an affiliate commission.
In search of the best beauty tech items from Amazon? We've gathered eight top recommendations from CEOs, social media managers, and founders in the beauty industry. From the benefits of an infrared hair dryer to the rejuvenating effects of a red light mask, discover the products they swear by to address various beauty concerns.
Red Light Mask
"One beauty tech item that I highly recommend from Amazon is the trendy red light mask," says Diane Howard, RN and Founder, Esthetic Finesse. "This innovative skincare device harnesses the power of red LED light therapy to address various beauty concerns and deliver remarkable benefits for the skin."
"The red light mask emits a specific wavelength of red light that penetrates deep into the skin, stimulating collagen and elastin production to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. It also improves skin texture and tone by reducing hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and blemishes, resulting in a more even and smooth complexion."
LED Therapy Mask
"The LED Light Therapy Mask is a beauty tech item that uses different colored LED lights to address various skin concerns. For example, the red light stimulates collagen production, which helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines. It addresses the beauty concern of aging skin by promoting skin rejuvenation and improving elasticity," says Yoana Wong, co-founder, Secret Florists."
"Additionally, the blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping to clear breakouts and address the beauty concern of blemishes. The LED Light Therapy Mask also addresses uneven skin tone and pigmentation issues by utilizing the green light, which helps to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Overall, this mask provides an at-home spa-like treatment that can address multiple beauty concerns efficiently."
Infrared Hair Dryer
"This type of hair dryer emits infrared heat, which provides a more gentle and less damaging option than traditional hot air blow-drying," explains Amy Ling Lin, CEO, nailsalon.nyc. "Infrared heat penetrates deep into the strands and nourishes the scalp, promoting healthier, shinier locks than other styling methods. It reduces drying time by up to 50%, allowing for quicker styling with less harm to your hair."
"Plus, its design incorporates negative ions which help reduce frizz while sealing in moisture for lush-looking tresses all day long!"
Makeup Brush Cleaner
"This device is specifically made for cleaning makeup brushes, which addresses the concern of maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of your makeup tools," says Aysu Erkan, Social Media Manager, Character Calculator. "The product is incredibly easy to use. Simply add some makeup brush cleanser and water into the device's bowl, turn it on, and gently press down the brushes so they rotate on the silicone pad at the bottom. This effortless process can clean your brushes with ease."
"Regular cleaning of your makeup brushes can help prevent skin issues such as breakouts and infections. When brushes are not properly cleaned, they can become a breeding ground for bacteria. Additionally, clean brushes provide a better makeup application experience as they are free from old makeup and oils."
NuFACE Device
"This innovative beauty tech item is perfect for those who want to improve their facial contours and achieve a more youthful appearance. The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device uses microcurrent technology to stimulate the facial muscles, resulting in a lifted and toned look," Adil Advani, Marketing Director, AnySoftwareTools.
"It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and promote collagen production. The device is FDA-cleared and has been clinically proven to provide visible results. With regular use, you can achieve a more radiant and rejuvenated complexion."
Deweisn Mirror
"While it is tough to find an affordable quality mirror with all of the fancy vanity choices like LED lights and so on, the Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror is discounted by up to than 40% on Amazon," says Samima Yeasmin, Senior Marketing Manager, Work with Web3.
"This folding mirror has three light types (natural, warm, and white) and three brightness settings (10, 50, and 100%). The biggest difficulty with applying makeup under artificial light is that the intensity of domestic lighting differs from that of white or natural light, resulting in overapplication and an uneven makeup mix."
"The Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror, on the other hand, provides consistent lighting without casting shadows and simplifies a variety of tasks, such as cosmetics, brushing, shaving, or eyebrow plucking, resulting in flawless results."
Electric Foot File
"The electric foot file is an often overlooked beauty tech item, but it can address the concern of dry or cracked heels. Using the electric foot file regularly can keep feet smooth and soft, improving overall foot health and appearance," says Roy Lau, Co-founder, 28 Mortgage.
"With Amazon you can find high-quality electric foot files from top brands at a discounted price. For example, the Amope Pedi Perfect Electric Foot File is a popular option that features a roller head with micro-abrasive particles that gently buffs away rough and callused skin. Additionally, it has an ergonomically designed handle and is easy to use. Don't forget about your feet during your beauty routine, and take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals to invest in an electric foot file."
Luna Mini 2
"The FOREO Luna Mini 2 is a new face cleansing brush that addresses diverse cosmetic concerns with a deep, gentle cleanse. T-Sonic pulsations and soft silicone brushes remove grime, oil, and makeup with this tiny device," says Murat Yashar, Director, House of Worktops.
"FOREO Luna Mini 2 has many features. First, its powerful cleansing technique unclogs pores, preventing outbreaks and improving skin. Gentle pulsations increase blood circulation and skin health. The Luna Mini 2 helps skincare products go deeper into the skin for better results. It also smooths and brightens skin."
"This beauty science product cleanses gently yet thoroughly without irritating sensitive skin, making it ideal for all skin types. The FOREO Luna Mini 2 simplifies and improves skincare routines for clean, healthy, and revitalized skin. Amazon Prime Day offers better skincare at a great price."
JOVS At-Home Laser
"Laser hair removal is a grooming must for A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Sara Sampaio," says Katherine Tinsley, Empire Media Group Writer and Multi-Media Producer. "Despite the popularity of the treatment, the price point has made it inaccessible for many — until now."
"JOVS' at-home laser makes it easy to remove unwanted body hair from the comfort of your own bathroom. The FDA-cleared tool uses medical-grade continuous pulse technology and optimal pulse technology (OPT) to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction for smooth and hairless skin. "