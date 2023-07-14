9 Must-Have Beauty Tech Items from Amazon and Their Benefits

All products featured on OK! are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! may earn an affiliate commission.

In search of the best beauty tech items from Amazon? We've gathered eight top recommendations from CEOs, social media managers, and founders in the beauty industry. From the benefits of an infrared hair dryer to the rejuvenating effects of a red light mask, discover the products they swear by to address various beauty concerns.