Nail Check! Achieve The Best At-Home Manicure With These Amazing Products From Amazon — Shop Now

Jun. 28 2022

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

It's a hot girl summer once again, but this time around we don't have hours to waist waiting for a turn at the nail salon — only to find yourself helpless with damaged and weak nails a couple weeks later.

It's time to skip the line and replace the salon chair for one of your own. With the right products and tips, you can achieve just as great of a manicure at home, and save your nails from becoming overly damaged.

Maintaining clean and healthy nail beds is a very important part of everyday hygiene and mental health. With freshly manicured hands, your mind will feel like it has had a manicure of its own!

Ready to feel chic and clean by accomplishing the best at-home manicure? OK! provides you step-by-step tips and helps you shop nail-care essentials directly through our site below from Amazon.

What Is The Best Product For Damaged Nails?

The first step to fixing harmed and weak nails is by using products designed to repair and replenish them. Dr. Dana's Nail Renewal System allows you to treat over-processed damage at-home — and you won't believe how quickly you see results!

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

Dr. Dana's Nail Renewal System retails for $30 at amazon.com.

Apply Nail Tools

Using an at-home nail manicure kit, cut and file your nails to your desired length. Next, remove any hangnails and push back your cuticles for longer-lasting results.

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

ZIZZON's Professional Nail Care Kit is on sale retailing for $11.98 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com.

Base Coat, Polish, Top Coat

Applying a base coat to your nails creates a barrier between your polish and your nail bed. After this, choose whatever color your heart desires to put on! Once this dries, add a top coat and clear up any smudges with nail polish remover and you are done!

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

Essie's Strong Start Nail Strengthening Base Coat is on sale retailing for $8.99 (regularly $10) at amazon.com.

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

Abitzon's Nail Polish Set retails for $14.99 at amazon.com.

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

Excuse Me's Quick Dry Fast Drying Top Coat retails for $7.50 at amazon.com.

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

Mineral Fusion's Nail Polish Remover retails for $7.58 at amazon.com.

Level Up With Gel & Acrylic Kits

As you begin to feel comfortable with your new at-home nail skills, you can step up your game with a UV gel or acrylic nail kit!

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

JEWHITENY's Gel Polish Nail Kit With UV Light retails for $35.99 at amazon.com.

best at home nail products manicure tips shop
Source: Amazon

Cooserry's Acrylic Nail Kit with Drill is on sale retailing for $25.49 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com.

