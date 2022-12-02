Shine Like The Stars! The Best Celebrity Beauty Brands To Shop This Holiday Season — Get The Look
From Jessica Alba to Halsey and Selena Gomez, the beauty world has grown more and more star-studded over the past several years. Here are some of our favorite celebrity-run beauty brands.
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty
Beyond its virally-adored line of products, Selena Gomez’s makeup company, Rare Beauty, focuses on so much more than helping glam aficionados garner the perfect lip shade or liner flick. Launched in tandem with Gomez’s Rare Beauty Impact Fund, which strives to “increase access to mental health services in educational settings,” per its website, the brand, to its core, is seemingly all about glowing from the inside out, a sentiment best exemplified by the Kind Words lip line.
A fan favorite among Sephora shoppers — “OMG this is so so soft on the lips and the colour looks so beautiful on every skin tone,” wrote one reviewer of the matte lipstick — the products all feature powerful names like “Worthy,” “Talented” and “Bold,” monikers Gomez said were inspired by one of her own wellness practices.
“The inspiration was from the little post-its I’ve always loved to leave around for myself with positive affirmations – we call them Rare Reminders and they’re notes of self-love,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer spilled earlier this year. “It’s all about using kind words with yourself and with others, and the shades are all-powerful words that you could say to yourself or to a friend.”
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty
A longtime major player in the beauty world, pop sensation Rihanna rang in a major milestone this year with her ever-popular makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty — expanding into retailer Ulta.
“We have been dying to come to Ulta Beauty for a while now, and it finally happened,” the “S.O.S.” singer said earlier this year. “It felt like the right fit. Fenty Beauty, our brand, is for everyone. We want everyone to feel included, and to be able to expand our doors with the Ulta Beauty family is a beautiful thing.”
Halsey's About-Face Beauty
Just as pop star Halsey taps her sense of perfectionism to create chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit, it seems the “Without Me” singer takes the same approach to beauty, undergoing multiple rounds of trial and error to ensure the lipsticks, liners and other beauty offerings from her makeup brand, About-Face, are always ready for their close up.
“I'm just as crazy about this as I am about music,” the star shared in early 2021. “I'm known for sending a song back to get mixed or mastered 20 times in a row, and it’s the same way with the products. I'll send them back and be like, ‘This formulation is too oil heavy. Let's add hyaluronic acid to this one. This one's not opaque enough. The shimmer disperses too much in this one.’"
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty
An offshoot of The Honest Company, which sold wholesome family and home products, actress Jessica Alba’s beauty brand, Honest Beauty, is all about creating good, clean beauty and skincare products, qualities the star says more consumers should be mindful of when shopping for beauty necessities.
“There’s a certain consciousness you need to have to even think about wanting something different from what’s already out there,” the multi-hyphenate mogul told Marie Claire a few years back. “And having a consciousness that expects a better standard is great. As Gen Z and millennials do their homework and research more, they’ll be able to cut through the noise when it comes to false beauty marketing.”
Beyond finding products that make makeup aficionados look and feel good, Alba also cited confidence as one of her beauty secrets.
“Confidence is always the most beautiful thing,” the star elaborated last June. “It’s not a certain skin tone or skin texture or hair style or features. I try to show [my kids] all different kinds of people and how cool it is that not everyone looks the same, because how boring would our world be?”