Shine Like The Stars! The Best Celebrity Beauty Brands To Shop This Holiday Season — Get The Look

Beyond its virally-adored line of products, Selena Gomez’s makeup company, Rare Beauty, focuses on so much more than helping glam aficionados garner the perfect lip shade or liner flick. Launched in tandem with Gomez’s Rare Beauty Impact Fund, which strives to “increase access to mental health services in educational settings,” per its website, the brand, to its core, is seemingly all about glowing from the inside out, a sentiment best exemplified by the Kind Words lip line.

A fan favorite among Sephora shoppers — “OMG this is so so soft on the lips and the colour looks so beautiful on every skin tone,” wrote one reviewer of the matte lipstick — the products all feature powerful names like “Worthy,” “Talented” and “Bold,” monikers Gomez said were inspired by one of her own wellness practices.

“The inspiration was from the little post-its I’ve always loved to leave around for myself with positive affirmations – we call them Rare Reminders and they’re notes of self-love,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer spilled earlier this year. “It’s all about using kind words with yourself and with others, and the shades are all-powerful words that you could say to yourself or to a friend.”