What Are the Best Eye Creams?

"As I struggle with both wrinkles and dark circles, I've tried my fair share of eye creams over the years. I have to say that Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate is hands down the best eye cream I've ever used," says Natalia Brzezinska, Marketing and Outreach Manager, ePassportPhoto.

"Not only does it visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes, but it also helps to diminish my dark circles, leaving my skin looking brighter and more youthful."

"I love it contains a high concentration of Vitamin C, which is known for its powerful anti-aging and brightening properties. Plus, it's gentle enough for daily use and doesn't leave any greasy residue."