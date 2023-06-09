What Are the Best Eye Creams?
To help you find the perfect eye cream for wrinkles and dark circles, we asked skincare experts and industry professionals to share their top recommendations. From Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Eye Cream to Alastin Restorative Eye Cream, discover the 11 best eye creams for wrinkles and dark circles, as suggested by founders, marketing managers, and brand directors.
Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Eye Cream
"As I struggle with both wrinkles and dark circles, I've tried my fair share of eye creams over the years. I have to say that Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate is hands down the best eye cream I've ever used," says Natalia Brzezinska, Marketing and Outreach Manager, ePassportPhoto.
"Not only does it visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes, but it also helps to diminish my dark circles, leaving my skin looking brighter and more youthful."
"I love it contains a high concentration of Vitamin C, which is known for its powerful anti-aging and brightening properties. Plus, it's gentle enough for daily use and doesn't leave any greasy residue."
Formulas Rich in Retinol, Vitamin C, Antioxidants, Peptides
"I love eye creams that contain retinol and vitamin C, as they both have been shown to stimulate collagen production and brighten the skin. When looking for an eye cream, be sure to choose one that contains antioxidants and peptides, as these ingredients help to protect and repair the delicate skin around the eyes," says Diane Howard, Founder, Esthetic Finesse. "Remember to always apply eye cream using your ring finger, as it's the weakest finger and will apply the least amount of pressure to the delicate skin."
Lumina Eye Rejuvenate: Exceptional Formulation
"Lumina Eye Rejuvenate stands out from the competition thanks to its exceptional formulation and focused strategy," says Percy Grunwald, Co-founder, Compare Banks. "In my experience, this eye cream has proven to be a game-changer. Hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants in this strong combination work together to minimize the look of wrinkles and dark circles. My skin's firmness and suppleness significantly improved, giving my under-eye area a more youthful look."
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Eyes
"La Roche-Posay Redermic R Eyes Retinol Eye Cream is valued as one of the best eye creams for wrinkles and dark circles," says Roy Lau, Co-founder, 28 Mortgage. "Formulated with retinol, it targets fine lines, wrinkles, and signs of aging around the delicate eye area."
"The cream's retinol concentration, combined with other beneficial ingredients, helps to improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of dark circles, and promote a smoother, more youthful-looking eye contour."
"La Roche-Posay's reputation for effective skincare products further adds to the appeal and trustworthiness of this eye cream for addressing concerns related to wrinkles and dark circles."
SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair Benefits
"The best eye cream for wrinkles and dark circles is SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair. It is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and antioxidants to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles. It is also said to help improve skin firmness and elasticity," says Farhan Advani, Co-founder, Hair Extensions Advisor. "The cream is lightweight, non-greasy, and quickly absorbed into the skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated."
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
"RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream is one of the best eye creams for wrinkles and dark circles," says Basana Saha, Founder, KidsCareIdeas. "This powerful formula contains retinol, which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin texture and tone."
"It also contains a combination of hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate and plump the skin, as well as caffeine to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic, this eye cream is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily for maximum benefits."
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
"Now, I'm not a complete skincare expert or anything, but I like to take care of my skin," says Joe Flanagan, Founder, 90s Fashion World. "So, I've had a go at many creams and serums over the years, and as the wrinkles become more noticeable, I've been fortunate enough to find something that actually works."
"Now, be warned — it's certainly not the cheapest on the market, but one container lasts me easily two to three months. You just use a tiny amount of the serum at a time, after all. It's called Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum. You can get it at Sephora and Walmart, but I'm not too sure about Amazon."