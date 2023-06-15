Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts 2023
Whether the man in your life is a tech-savvy wizard, an outdoor adventurer or a self-proclaimed barbecue master, we've compiled the best last-minute Father's Day gifts to give this year. Any of these are sure to say "you're the best, pops, and I definitely did not wait until last minute to buy them for you!"
Check Up on Dad
"Studies show men are more likely to put off going to the doctor," says Dr. Liz Kwo, Chief Medical Officer at Everly Health, "In fact, 72 percent of men would rather do household chores! This Father’s Day, you can help dad get his health back on track with the gift of an Everlywell at-home test kit – such as the Men’s Health Test or Heart Health Test. The test-kits get shipped straight to his door and come with everything needed to collect a sample and send it to a lab for testing. Dad will get results in about five business days."
For Dads Who Love Convenience Cooking
"The UVI Self Heating Lunch Box is the solution for enjoying hot and healthy meals on the go. It features a powerful heat source that can heat refrigerated food in 25 minutes, cook rice and steam vegetables," says Susan Gerson, Founder of Susan Gerson Public Relations. "Another great gift is a self-cleaning air fryer by Fritaire. It comes with three cooking accessories — the rotisserie, the French tumbler, and the air, and offers six one-touch cooking functions for ultimate versatility and convenience. It is also Teflon-free, plastic-free, phthalate-free and BPA-free and it's under $200."
Techie Wine-o
“My husband has recently become a bit of a wine snob and a self-proclaimed wine aficionado," says Melissa Rappaport of RappAround Public Relations, "So this wine chiller from VoChill is definitely finding its way on to his bar cart for Father’s Day.”
Bonus: It's under $100 for a set of two and it will arrive same-day in most areas on Prime!
Another (Plant) Baby
"A money tree is such a unique gift for the dad figures in your life," says Kaylyn Hewitt, Lead Floral Designer at Bouqs Co. "They’re architectural, easy to care for, and the pot it comes in is the perfect accent that would look great in any home or office. Not to mention, each time dad glances over at it it can remind him of those that care about him every day of the year."