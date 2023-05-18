Welcome to Back Market! Best Refurbished Tech Gifts For Dads and Grads — Shop Now
June is right around the corner and with the sunny summer month comes Father's Day and graduations galore — which makes it the perfect time to start shopping for the amazing dads and grads in your life.
And while choosing the right gift can be intimidating, it doesn't have to be with Back Market. The global marketplace that operates across 17 countries and offers quality refurbished tech is a great choice when it comes to finding affordable laptops, AirPods, tablets, gaming consoles, appliances and more to make that special day even more memorable.
Back Market not only boasts a wide array of expertly refurbished devices and accessories with prices up to 80% less than a new product, but it also is on a mission to fight e-waste and help protect the planet by encouraging the use of pre-loved electronics.
Scroll below to check out some of the best tech-related gifts for dads and grads.
This refurbished 2017 Dell Latitude 7480 14-inch laptop is a fantastic and affordable choice for the aspiring writer on the go.
Original Price: $599
The Soundbar Tcl Alto 7 is perfect for all the music-loving dads looking to stream their favorite jams.
Original Price: $119.
The Insignia 10 QT Air Fryer is a great choice for any budding chef looking to try out new, health-conscious recipes.
Original Price: $149
For the special gym rat in your life, check out the Apple Watch (Series SE) Cellular with a black band.
Original Price: $359
Bose Quiet Comfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are great for any busy dad or grad looking to work or relax in a quiet environment free of distracting background noises.
Original Price: $239
The GoPro Hero 3+ is the perfect choice for dads looking to capture every precious family moment while out and about.
Original Price: $160
The combined espresso coffee maker Nespresso Vertuo Next is an amazing choice for every coffee connoisseur who needs that extra punch of caffeine on early mornings.
Original Price: $191
This refurbished, gray, 2018 iPad 9.7 is Wi-Fi capable and has 32GB of space for the traveler looking to read a book or catch up on their favorite show whether they are in their hotel room or on the move on planes, trains or cruise ships.
Original Price: $329