'Easy' DIY Derma Peel Kit Our Editor Counts Among Her Skincare Favorites — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of skincare itself.

When it comes to skincare, OK!'s Deputy Editor, Nikki Schuster, says she doesn’t like to mess around.

“I take my skin very, very seriously,” she dishes. “I’m always going to my dermatologist or trying to get facials to make sure my skin is as healthy as possible.”

So when Nikki received a PR email from skincare brand Beverly Hills MD, offering to send her their famed Resurface + Restore kit, the writer says she initally had qualms about attempting to recreate the effects of a dermal peel without a skincare professional.

“I was definitely very hesitant to do it,” she recalls of the brand’s at-home kit. “But once I made the plunge, I realized that there were so many benefits.”

Alongside making her complexion appear “brighter and tighter” — “I genuinely do see results after I use it,” she spills — the magazine maven says the “easy” two-step process makes her skin “feel so fresh,” and “doesn’t sting,” a combination of effects that has landed the kit among her current skincare must-haves.

“I have to say, it is one of my favorite regimes that I use two times a week,” Nikki reveals, adding that she will most definitely be purchasing the DIY derma peel set for herself once she finishes the complimentary bottles.

Nikki says she loves the product so much, that she even recommended it to her mother — and would do so to anyone “who cares about their skin.”

