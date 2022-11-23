The Best Black Friday Wellness Deals — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Black Friday is finally here, and OK! has found the best deals on fitness equipment, wellness supplements and more.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Black Friday Deals!
Physician's Choice Probiotics 60 Billion is on sale for $18.67 (regularly $24.99) at amazon.com.
The top-rated Amazon item has been celebrated for its quality. "I chose Physician's Brand Probiotics over two other well-known brands. I appreciate that they are veggie capsules and delayed release," a Prime user shared. "I opted for the Women's probiotics to ensure all of the marks were checked for maintaining gut and FEMALE health. Overall, I am pleased with the shipping and packaging."
Ritual's Vitamins for Girls are on sale retailing for $23.80 (regularly $34) at amazon.com.
Ritual's aesthetically pleasing supplements are the perfect option for people into a healthier lifestyle. "I was looking for a women's multi-vitamin that does not contain Vitamin A, while still containing other essential vitamins that I need," a buyer wrote. "I like how transparent the product label is (I was able to get this approved quickly by my doctor). This is the perfect multivitamin for women taking Accutane or women who can’t take Vitamin A. It has a minty taste for those who are wondering."
Ultima Replenisher's Hydration Electrolyte Packets are on sale retailing for $16.99 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.
Need a sugar-free alternative to your favorite sports drink? Ultima Replenisher is the perfect option! The convenient packets contain six key electrolytes to keep your body hydrated.
SKG's Neck Massager is on sale retailing for $89.99 (regularly $139.99) at amazon.com.
"This little device turned out to be much better than I expected. I like that it’s not just another one of those vibrating things that don’t do much good," a customer said. "It’s also got a decent heat setting and is comfortable and very convenient to wear. Not a miracle worker but a good addition to the toolbox for battling neck pain."
Voligo's Cordless Heating Pad is on sale retailing for $17.99 (regularly $32.99) at amazon.com.
Voligo's Heating Pad has been used to soothe pain associated with menstruation, ovarian cyst and other reproductive concerns. "I was hesitant about buying this just because I didn’t think it would work for what I needed. I was completely wrong. It’s amazing! I get a lot of pain from ovarian cysts and this thing works as soon as I turn it on," a shopper admitted. "It does get pretty hot so you may need a shirt or cloth in between. I need all the heat I can get so I put it directly on my skin."
Seven Minerals' Sweet Almond Oil is on sale retailing for $16.95 (regularly $24.95) at amazon.com.
Finding quality oils can be difficult! Seven Minerals' Sweet Almond Oil contains no added ingredients. The brand claims that regular use can help with the health of the skin, scalp and hair.
Left Coast's Bone Broth Protein Powder is on sale retailing for $24.79 (regularly $30.99) at amazon.com.
Left Coast's Bone Broth is an excellent source of macro and micronutrients! The powder blend is high in collagen, low carb and gut friendly.
SugarBear's Pro-Collagen Gummies are on sale retailing for $23.79 at amazon.com.
SugarBear is known for its hair-focused gummies! "I bought these a few weeks ago and I can tell they are working. My hair has never felt better. It seems to be much thicker & is growing faster! I’m pleased," someone commented.
TYIAUS' Percussion Massager Gun is on sale retailing for $39.09 (regularly $45.99) at amazon.com.
TYIAUS' Massager Gun is an affordable alternative to the popular Theragun. The muscle-relieving item helps reduce body aches and soreness.