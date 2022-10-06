OK Magazine
Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month With These Brands — Shop Now

breast cancer awareness month products
Oct. 6 2022, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

It's officially October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is a powerful opportunity to purchase from retailers who are looking to make a difference.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, there will be an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer in the United States by the end of 2022. The disease is the most common cancer found in women, with an eighth of the population being diagnosed during their lifetime. It also affects men, as this year, a projected 2,710 males will battle the malignancy.

Keep scrolling to shop brands donating towards the cause!

Bumble and Bumble

Bumble and Bumble are known for their transformative hair products that cater to a diversity of textures and concerns. For the next year, half of the earnings made from their special edition Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The beauty giant will continue its initiative until June 2023.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Bumble and Bumble

Bumble and Bumble's Invisible Oil Primer retails for $32 at bumbleandbumble.com.

Dr. Jart+

Happy and healthy skin is an important part of everyone's routine, but what if stocking up on your favorite face mask could help make a difference to others? Every dollar made from Dr. Jart+'s special edition mask will be used to fund critical research.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Dr. Jart+

Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask retails for $25 at drjart.com.

Lokai

Popular accessories company Lokai has a variety of products with the intention of bettering the world. For every pink breast cancer bracelet sold, Lokai will donate $1 to BCRF.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Lokai

Lokai's Breast Cancer Lokai retails for $18 at lokai.com.

Gorjana

Jewelry brand Gorjana has committed to giving 50% of their pink collection purchase prices to BCRF.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Gorjana

Gorjana's Power Gemstone Bracelet for Love retails for $38 at gorjana.com.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Gorjana

Gorjana's Power Gemstone Ring for Love retails for $68 at gorjana.com.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Gorjana

Gorjana's Diamond and Pink Sapphire Stud retails for $90 at gorjana.com.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Gorjana

Gorjana's Gem Parker Charm (Rose Quartz) retails for $30 at gorjana.com.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Gorjana

Gorjana's Morganite Earring retails for $105 at gorjana.com.

breast cancer awareness month products
Source: Gorjana

Gorjana's Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet for Love retails for $38 at gorjana.com.

