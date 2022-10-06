Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month With These Brands — Shop Now

It's officially October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is a powerful opportunity to purchase from retailers who are looking to make a difference.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, there will be an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer in the United States by the end of 2022. The disease is the most common cancer found in women, with an eighth of the population being diagnosed during their lifetime. It also affects men, as this year, a projected 2,710 males will battle the malignancy.

Keep scrolling to shop brands donating towards the cause!