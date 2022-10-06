Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month With These Brands — Shop Now
It's officially October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is a powerful opportunity to purchase from retailers who are looking to make a difference.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, there will be an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer in the United States by the end of 2022. The disease is the most common cancer found in women, with an eighth of the population being diagnosed during their lifetime. It also affects men, as this year, a projected 2,710 males will battle the malignancy.
Keep scrolling to shop brands donating towards the cause!
Bumble and Bumble
Bumble and Bumble are known for their transformative hair products that cater to a diversity of textures and concerns. For the next year, half of the earnings made from their special edition Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The beauty giant will continue its initiative until June 2023.
Dr. Jart+
Happy and healthy skin is an important part of everyone's routine, but what if stocking up on your favorite face mask could help make a difference to others? Every dollar made from Dr. Jart+'s special edition mask will be used to fund critical research.
Lokai
Popular accessories company Lokai has a variety of products with the intention of bettering the world. For every pink breast cancer bracelet sold, Lokai will donate $1 to BCRF.