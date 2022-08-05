The Daily Checkout: The Cute & Affordable Casetify Laptop Cover Our E-Commerce Editor Loves — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.

While we always love a good deal, it’s sometimes better to shell out a little more cash than opt for the cheapest option, a sentiment OK!’s E-Commerce editor Haley Gunn says she knows all too well, best exemplified through her latest tech must-have, Casetify’s Fruit Stickers Laptop Case.

While Haley says she was sent the item in a PR package, the writer swears it would be worth every penny of its $58 sale price, avowing that she “100% would spend my own money on it too.”

“I've bought cheap cases off Amazon, but I love Casetify's diversity in designs, ease of use,” she explains, adding that “you don't feel like you're breaking your laptop/phone trying to pry a case off.”

“Plus, for being lightweight, they provide really great protection," Haley points out, citing the feel and durability of the case as why it’s become a stand-out find.

“It's a simple snap case but it's so nice and all of their cases are such good qualities,” she shares. “I love that it comes with a bottom case as well as the snap cover for the front,” Haley continues, also crediting the cover’s texture with helping the Casetify offering “feel expensive.”

The raised “feet” on the bottom cover, as she calls them, are also an added plus.

But it’s not just durable — Haley says she finds its vintage, banana-inspired design very appealing, so much so that she wants to adopt the aesthetic on more of her gadgets.

“I really want the phone case style of this print now,” she spills.

