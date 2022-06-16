The Daily Checkout: The $4.99 Concealer Our E-Commerce Editor Says Is The Best She’s Ever Used

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Although OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Katherine Tinsley wasn't allowed to wear makeup at her Catholic middle school, she, like most tweens, enjoyed experimenting with beauty products — namely her go-to, pre-teen-budget-friendly beauty supply store find, L.A. Girl's HD Pro Concealer.

"I would sneak that," she recalls of subtly sporting the product to school. "It was the only thing I could afford."

But even a decade later, this concealer has managed to not only withstand the test of time, but also consistently outperform high-end brands’ offerings with its full-coverage formula.

“Now that I’m an adult, I’ve tried everything on the market from NARS to drugstore, luxury,” says Katherine, who professionally reviews beauty products as part of her role at OK!. “That still is the best concealer I have ever had in my life.”

While Katherine notes this superlative stems from the concealer’s ability to perfectly cover blemishes — “It’s heavy duty so it can cover anything,” she says — the product’s broad shade range and affordable price point make it a particularly versatile beauty must-have.

“Because of the price point, you can buy multiple shades,” she continues, noting that she’s used various tones of the concealer as foundation, contour and highlighter. “It’s one of the first brands to have a shade range that is inclusive to everyone so it just makes it super easy to mix and match and accommodate you in winter, spring, summer, fall.”

For this reason, Katherine describes the concealer as a beauty “win-win,” enhancing your makeup routine without breaking the bank. “It’s heavy coverage, it’s full coverage, it can cover up anything. It’s really great quality and it’s under $5,” she continues. “You really can’t beat that.”

