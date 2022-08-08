The Affordable Matcha That Gives Coffee A Run For Its Money — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Giving up your morning coffee to save some cash may seem like a less-than-ideal scenario for most java lovers, yet to OK!’s E-Commerce Editor, Rebecca Friedman, her pursuit of savings led her to her new favorite morning beverage — DavidsTea’s Grand Cru Matcha.

Gifted to her as a part of a PR package, Friedman says she started incorporating the item into her daily caffeine routine around three weeks ago, as she was “trying to manage a balanced budget and not splurge on coffee or tea every day.”

While at first, Rebecca had reservations about giving at-home matcha a go, she says she was pleasantly surprised by the product’s impact on her wallet — “I definitely saved at least $5 every time I choose an at-home matcha,” she shares — *and* her tastebuds.

“I was hesitant to try at first as a coffee lover but it really is delicious!” she spills. "Since you mix it with milk or creamer it still has that coffee-esque flavor/style but with a twist.”

While she cites almond milk as her favorite addition, she says she enjoys the fact that she can “always switch up what you choose to mix your matcha with,” naming creamer, oat milk, and even water as possible flavor combos.

Aside from taste, Rebecca says the product also beats coffee when it comes to giving her an afternoon boost.

“A second coffee later in the day doesn’t make me feel so good sometimes,” she shared, noting that a late-day cup of joe can leave her “anxious” “jittery” and “dehydrated.” “But the matcha only makes me feel great!”

