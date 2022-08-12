The Daily Checkout: The $7 Lip Mask That Outperforms Its Luxury Counterpart — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

As a contributor to Squeaky Deals, OK! magazine’s Haley Gunn knows a thing or two about getting quality products for less, hence why she regularly reaches for e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Holy Hydration! Hydrating Lip Mask.

“It's under $7 but performs like a high-end lip mask,” she spills, comparing the affordable offering to LANEIGE’s famed Lip Sleeping Mask, which retails for more than 3 times the cost at $24.

But beyond the e.l.f. product’s reasonable price point, Haley cites the lip mask’s speed and effectiveness as why it's made a lasting impact on her routine.

”What I love about it is how quickly it works to rehydrate and repair your lips,” she shares, notiong how the balm came to the rescue during a recent Colorado vacation.

“After I went to Denver my skin and lips were really dry and my lips began to crack” she recalls. Although at first, Haley says she was “hesitant” to give the product a go atop her cracked skin, her choice ultimately paid off. “Happy to report I had zero issues with using it and it didn't cause any irritation,” she adds.

Aside from aiding her parched pout in times of crisis, the writer says she also regularly uses the mask to help prep her lips while applying her makeup.

“I felt like my lips drank it up and it absorbed quickly,” she says, “So I use it when I'm getting ready so that my lip products have a solid base.”

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! Beauty must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!