What's the Best Facial Cleansing Brush to Use?
All products featured on OK! are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! may earn an affiliate commission.
To help you find the perfect facial cleansing brush, we asked beauty industry professionals and founders about their favorite brushes and what they enjoy about them. From the affordable and effective EZBasics Brush to the personalized massaging FOREO Luna, discover the top eight facial cleansing brushes recommended by these experts.
Prioritize Soft, Gentle Silicone Brushes
"For facial cleansing brushes, I recommend using any with soft bristles to prevent damaging the skin," says Diane Howard, Founder, Esthetic Finesse. "Silicone brush heads that are gentle on the skin are great options, and I recommend ones that are easy to clean and don't require replacement brush heads like other brushes."
"Remember to always use a gentle cleanser with your facial brush and avoid over-exfoliating, as this can lead to irritation and dryness," she adds.
EZBasics Brush: Affordable and Effective
"I didn't want to spend a lot of money on a facial cleansing brush, but I wanted something of good quality," says Roksana Bielecka, Community Manager, ResumeHelp.
"The EZBasics Brush is the perfect example of this, since it costs less than $40 and is notable for its ability to clean deeply, use of hygienic material, and small, efficient size. It has silicone bristles and runs on batteries, and can remove tough makeup and dirt using five-speed settings that can be customized to match your skin type."
Clarisonic Mia: Convenient Customization
"I use the Clarisonic Mia Smart Facial Cleansing Brush. I enjoy the convenience of being able to use it with my favorite cleansers and appreciate the soft, gentle bristles that effectively remove dirt and makeup," explains Farhan Advani, Co-founder, Hair Extensions Advisor.
"It also helps me achieve a deeper level of cleanliness, leaving my skin feeling refreshed and soft. The brush has three different speed settings, so I can customize it to my skin's needs, and the battery life is great."
Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush
"While many facial cleansing brushes can be a little rough on the skin, I love how gentle this brush is. Its soft and rounded bristles don't irritate sensitive skin or skin prone to breakouts," says Larissa Pickens, Founder, Everfumed. "But of course, the real highlight is the fact that the brush uses sonic technology — vibrating quickly to loosen and remove dirt, oil, and other impurities from your pores."
She adds, "Other cool perks include the fact that it's water-resistant, has a long battery life, and comes with two different brush heads — one for deep cleansing, and one for gentle exfoliation."
Olay Regenerist: Convenient and Customizable
"This brush is an excellent choice for someone who likes the convenience of an automatic, battery-powered brush," says Effie Asafu-Adjaye, Founder, Beautiful Sparks. "The two interchangeable brush heads fit different skin types, from sensitive to normal."
"The brush is designed with a two-speed setting for greater customization and control over the cleansing experience. The bristles are short and dense, which helps to exfoliate the skin for a smoother look and feel gentle. The Olay Regenerist is a great mid-priced pick you can rely on for a deep and gentle cleanse."
Soniclear Elite: Effective and Hygienic
"I personally use the Soniclear Elite Antimicrobial Facial Cleansing Brush by Michael Todd Beauty," notes Basana Saha, Founder, KidsCareIdeas. "This brush has soft yet effective bristles that thoroughly cleanse my skin with no irritation."
"Its sonic technology gently exfoliates my skin and removes dirt, oil, and makeup residue from my pores. Moreover, the antimicrobial properties of this brush prevent the growth of bacteria, making it a hygienic and safe option for everyday use. "
Saha adds, "Additionally, it has a long-lasting battery life and a waterproof design that allows me to use it in the shower as well. The Soniclear Elite has significantly improved my skin texture and made it softer, smoother, and clearer than ever before."
PMD Clean: Superior Cleansing and Gentle
"As an experienced hairdresser with over 20 years of experience, the PMD Clean brush has become my go-to recommendation for clients looking to upgrade their skincare routine," says Khamis Maiouf, CEO, Book of Barbering. "The PMD Clean facial cleansing brush is a revolutionary tool designed to transform your skincare routine and help you achieve the radiant complexion you've always desired."
Here's why you should invest in a PMD Clean brush:
1. Superior Cleansing: it thoroughly cleanses your skin, removing dirt, oil, and makeup residue that can cause breakouts and dullness.
2. Gentle on Skin: The ultra-hygienic silicone bristles are not only soft and gentle on your skin, but they are also resistant to bacteria buildup.
3. Long-lasting Battery Life: The PMD Clean brush has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to three months on a single charge. This means you won't have to worry about replacing batteries or the brush losing power mid-cleanse.
FOREO Luna: Personalized Massaging Brush
"FOREO Luna is the ultimate facial cleansing brush. It is designed with soft silicone bristles that are gentle on the skin and is great for sensitivity. It also has a massaging feature that helps to stimulate blood circulation and promote lymphatic drainage," says Melinda Grant, Make Up Artist, Josh Wood Atelier, Josh Wood Colour.
"To upgrade your skincare game further, FOREO has developed an app that allows you to personalize your cleansing routine. Through the app, you can create a tailored routine that targets specific skincare concerns, such as fine lines, aging, or acne."