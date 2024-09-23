Home > Deals > shop THE CHECKOUT Fall Favorites! Styles, Snacks, Viral Beauty Products and More Must-Haves This Season Source: Unsplash

Bring in the pumpkin spice! Summer slowly slipped away and autumn is here in full force, so shop every must-have you need to make the most of the seasonal transition. Now that the time is here — fall into fashion, food, fun and all the good things this season by checking out OK!'s favorite finds of the season.

Source: Lady Van Der Hagen

Experience radiant smoothness with the Flawless Glide Razor by Lady Van Der Hagen, equipped with a 4-blade razor and innovative rubber technology, a close and comfortable shave on all areas is guaranteed. The ergonomic handle, swivel contour, and safety travel case elevate your shaving routine for a flawless experience anywhere you go.

Source: Contigo

This AUTOSPOUT® Stainless Steel Water Bottle boasts easy one-handed drinking. Whether working out or working at a desk, the double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours. No drop goes to waste with the angled pop-up straw that fits securely into the lid. This item will be restocked on 9/24.

Source: Manmade

Elevate your comfort with Manmade’s premium Boxers and T-Shirt Bundle. Crafted from ultra-soft modal, Manmade’s Boxer Briefs provide unbeatable breathability and moisture-wicking, ensuring all-day comfort. The T-Shirt, made from a premium pima cotton and modal blend, offer a sleek fit with natural softness and durability, perfect for everyday wear or high-activity days — plus, for good measure, it's tight around the arms and loose around the gut.

Source: PJS BY PJ

Born out of founder and CEO Phoebe Janovic’s desire to create wearable memorabilia that encapsulated the essence of her cherished time at Tulane as a student, she envisioned something that would bring her friends together, a tangible reminder of the unforgettable moments and the vibrant spirit of their favorite city during their college years.

Source: STAKT

Stakt saw a gap in the market to make function and aesthetic forward weights specifically for those of us who are lifting lighter weights. The Stakt Weights allow you to flex between 2, 4 and 6 pounds without having multiple pairs of weights (With both boosts connected, a single Stakt weights can also be used as a mini-bar for versatility throughout your exercise routines).

Source: Good Patch

A patch for finding your zen. Unwinding and decompressing after a hectic week is as simple as putting on a Relax Patch. Made with plant-powered ingredients: Ashwagandha, Ginger, Passionflower, and Rhodiola. Peel and stick for an easy application and sustained release of ingredients over 8-12 hours. The Relax Patch is cruelty-free, vegan, plant-powered, non-gmo, gluten-free, paraben-free, and lab-tested.

Source: MAY Botanicals

The Clean Slate Cleanser is a gentle, everyday cleanser that helps reduce redness and irritation without stripping away your skin’s natural oils, with a refreshing blend of organic rose water, natural salicylic acid and red clay.

Source: Made by Dentists

The Made By Dentists Sonic Toothbrush removes plaque and discoloration, while being gentle on your mouth, using high-frequency brush movements to efficiently deliver toothpaste and oxygen to even the most inaccessible areas.

Source: VENUS

Trimmed to perfection, this midi sweater dress is ready for all the happenings on your calendar. Featuring a standout trim on the neck and sleeves, this body-skimming dress guarantees flattery and compliments! Dress it up for date night with heeled booties or down for a Sunday Funday with your fav sneakers.

Source: Footlocker

The Nike Dunk Low is a classic sneaker known for its timeless design and versatility. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it features a low-top profile with a padded collar for added comfort. The shoe is constructed from premium materials like leather, suede and synthetic textiles, making it both durable and stylish.

Source: Revolution Nutrition

What sets Revolution Nutrition™ protein powders apart is their indulgent flavors, not just your basic chocolate and vanilla. Get in the festive fall mood with their Pumpkin Spice Latte flavored Heigh Whey protein powder. Their high-quality ingredients ensure that each flavor not only satisfies your protein needs but also turns your protein intake into a delightful indulgence. Protein plays a key role in any balanced diet by contributing to the maintenance of the immune system functions and lean muscle mass. High Whey™ is made exclusively from carefully selected quality ingredients to ensure that you get only the best out of each and every jar!

Hard Candy Glosstopia Lip Slide in Espresso: Like a freshly brewed espresso shot, Lip Slide adds a rich, creamy color with an indulgent coffee aroma. Plus, it's roasted with a 4X blend of Coconut Oil, Shea, Hyaluronic Acid, and Peptides to instantly nourish, hydrate, and soften lips!

Mode of One Macy’s MO1 Bomber Jacket: A classic keeper, the Mode of One bomber jacket has chenille patches on the front and back, and a ribbed collar, sleeves, and hem. Mode of One is designed for the individual who sees style as a powerful tool for self-expression.

VIVAIA — Ryan Slip On: This square-toed Chelsea Boot is easy to slip on and off and is water repellent so your feet always stay dry. Never bend down or grapple with your boots to slide them on ever again. Just step in and step out into stylish comfortable bliss.

Maybellie from ALDO: Making a statement has never been easier thanks to these stunning knee-high boots finished off with a sleek stiletto heel and pointy toe. ALDO partnered with WNBA All-Star Diamond DeShields to celebrate the brand’s first-ever women’s footwear collection in extended sizes, ranging up to size 13. Diamond curated a collection to feature her 12 favorite styles from ALDO’s Fall ‘24 offerings that consists of various colorways, featuring ALDO’s innovative Pillow Walk technology for all-day comfort.

The Safavieh Hand Loomed Kenya Collection Runner: Looking for a fall refresh — check out this beautiful Safavieh rug! There’s always a place for a designer, hand-loomed runner – and a rug from Safavieh is synonymous with quality and luxury. The Safavieh Hand Loomed Kenya Collection Runner , elevates any space with hand-knotted wool featuring layers of texture to create a unique tribal complexion.

WILDE Irish Gin: For the gin lover! Inspired by Oscar Wilde, this special gin is distilled by Ireland’s first female master distiller and boasts an extraordinary blend of 10 distinct botanicals including signature Irish mountain heather and bitter orange peel. Smooth and well-rounded, WILDE is citrus forward with soft juniper and a distinctive floral nose – the perfect blend for mixing into any cocktail or sipping on its own.

Cadence are meticulously designed travel containers that will make holiday travel a breeze or be the favorite gift of your most organized friend. These leakproof, magnetic, TSA-approved customizable capsules help you stick to a routine while on-the-go and look supremely chic on your vanity and in your travel case.Starting at $14 and available on keepyourcadence.com, Amazon, The Container store!

ESW Beauty Strawberry Matcha Latte Depuffing & Hydrating Eye Patch: Designed to revive tired eyes and elevate your skincare experience, this vegan hydrogel eye patch is your go-to solution for hydrating and reducing the appearance of puffiness under your eyes.

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon: Celebrate fall with a glass of Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon. This well-balanced California wine, which features notes of blackberry, toasted hazelnut, and cinnamon, is a bestseller that is perfect for fall entertaining.

C4 Energy Unveils Sweetest Partnership with The Hershey Company, Debuting new C4 Performance Energy x Jolly Rancher: C4 Energy unveiled their sweetest partnership of all time with The Hershey Company, reimagining the iconic sweets company’s flavors including Jolly Rancher, Hershey, Reese’s and Bubble Yum into energy drinks, pre-workout and protein powders like never before. This candy lovers dream mash-up kicks off with C4 Performance EnergyⓇ x Jolly Rancher energy drinks, bursting with the classic fruit flavors you know and love. The collection, perfect for when you’re craving a kick of energizing candy flavor, will be available in the three classic candy flavors Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Watermelon. The collection will expand next month with the brand’s first-ever protein powders in several legendary Hershey fan-favorites, Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Reese's Peanut Butter - giving chocolate lovers everywhere a reason to rejoice.

Lotus Band in Cream from The Hair Edit: Stay focused on your workout with this super soft headband lined with non-slip-grip dots that keeps your hair in place.

AnyTable from Lovesac: The AnyTable, otherwise known as The World’s Most Versatile Table, offers Lovesac customers a completely new way to enhance and customize their living space. The table comes in three stylish finishes and can integrate into any Sactionals setup for a unique and elegant look, or one or more can be combined to create a table of any size. Functioning as an in-line table, end table or coffee table, AnyTable can be purchased independently or as an add-on to a Sactionals order, becoming the only completely customizable table solution for the living room that fits seamlessly into the couch. AnyTable comes in Dark Brown, Weathered Grey, and Blonde.

GEORGIE Tweed Cropped jacket from South Moon Under: The jacket is made from classic tweed fabric, which has a textured, woven appearance with a mix of fibers. The fabric feels slightly coarse yet durable, giving it a rich, textured look. This jacket is designed with a cropped silhouette, ending just above the waist or at the natural waistline.

Vintage Washed Unstructured Baseball Cap - 100% Cotton from WAYO: Our vintage-washed baseball cap is crafted from 100% cotton for a comfortable, relaxed fit. With its casual, lived-in look, this cap is perfect for heading to a ballgame, running errands, or simply enjoying the outdoors. Available customization methods: Heat transfer uses heat and pressure to transfer a design from special paper onto fabric. It's ideal for printing detailed, multi-colored designs onto products that don't need to be washed often. Embroidery (also known as 2D flat embroidery) is a technique where patterns and designs are sewn onto a fabric, adding a subtle, textured look. It's ideal for adding logos, names, and simple designs onto textile products. 3D puff embroidery places foam between the surface of a product and the embroidery stitches to create a raised, three-dimensional design. This technique is ideal for simple, bold designs without fine lines or details.

Manifest Beauty: Ultra hydrate your lips in one easy swipe with the applicator that evenly coats your lips in a moisturizing jojoba oil. The company is committed to using the highest quality, natural, and non toxic ingredients to help you achieve the ultimate plump pout without harm. Directions for use: MANIFEST // PLUMP POUT is best worn on natural lips or can be layered on top of your favorite lipstick or liner. Use throughout the day for maximum plumping effect. Apply as an overnight mask on clean lips to wakeup with a fuller pout.

DIBS Beauty Baked Bronzers: Swipe on sunkissed skin to awaken a bronzed and blurred complexion in seconds with this baked bronzer and marble glow duet. Packed with hydrating jojoba and macadamia oils and antioxidant-rich hibiscus extract, this talc-free baked formula amplifies glow while blurring texture - all in the flick of a wrist. Made to play on cheeks or eyes, each duet dome has two shades that can be worn individually or blended for a custom rolling glow. Available in four coffee-hued shades.

Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas Football Jersey: Embrace the laid-back yet trendy essence of the Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas Printed Football Jersey. This jersey, infused with the spirit of Joe's inventive vision and intimate musings, is crafted for everyday wear with a nod to individuality. Presenting a casual polo t-shirt design, making it much more than just clothing—it's a subtle fashion statement that pays homage to creativity and self-expression.

Keeki: Introducing the Keeki Bag – a plastic-free, beeswax-lined linen solution for effortlessly preserving your bread's freshness. With a wide opening and drawstring closure, it's more convenient than a traditional wrap, allowing your bread to breathe while preventing moisture build-up. Plus, a portion of sales goes to the Ontario Nature Protect Pollinators charity, supporting the environment and ensuring your choice is not just about freshness but also a commitment to sustainability.

Southern Scholar: Southern Scholar works exclusively with expertly skilled manufacturing partners, source only the best materials, and meticulously design each and every pair of socks in-house at Dallas, TX. Utilizing the 200 Needle Count Knitting process, paired with their Signature Material Blend, they’re able to present a one-of-a-kind sock built specifically to stay in place throughout your workday, while adding a subtle touch of sophistication to your look. They stand by their product with a 100% Satisfaction Money Back Guarantee. If you are ever dissatisfied with the quality, fit, comfort, color, pattern, style, stitching, feel, look, durability, lifetime or any other aspect of their socks, they will refund or replace them – no question asked. Join their Sock Club and subscribe to their membership for seasonally designed Sock of the Month delivered to their door each month.

Dr. BRANDT Bright This Way Dark Spots No More: A triple acid spot minimizing gel that reduces number, intensity and size of pigmented spots, while brightening and evening skin tone and texture

Care.ē.on Carry-All: The Care.ē.on Carry-All makes packing effortless. Easily slip it over the seat pocket on a plane, train or car for easy access. Designed with multiple pockets tailored for all your go-to’s, each item finds its home without getting lost in the depths of your bag or seat pocket.

Bubble Up Initial Necklace with Diamond-Gold Vermeil from Oak and Luna: The Bubble Up Initial Necklace with Diamond from Oak and Luna's newest Bubble Up Collection, is whimsical and playful, adding good energy into everyday moments.

Micro Chelsea Hobo Bag From Kurt Geiger: This Micro Chelsea Hobo purse is crafted from a red patent leather. The front flap is adorned with an antiqued brass oval trim with eagle head at the centre embellished with crystals.

Small Teddy Southbank Tote From Kurt Geiger: The Small Faux Fur Southbank Tote is crafted in a black faux shearling with cut out rainbow design. There are black as well as black metal eagle head on the luggage tag complete the drench effect.

Seed, a microbiome science company, today announced its expansion into Target stores nationwide and Target.com, marking the brand's first foray into mass retail. Target will carry Seed's award-winning DS-01® Daily Synbiotic— the number one selling probiotic in the country—and PDS-08®Pediatric Daily Synbiotic. The brand will also offer an exclusive new product: DS-01® 14 Day Gut Reset, a clinically validated protocol for rapid gut recovery.

hakubai (66 Park Ave) This year, The Prince Kitano New York, the first Japanese-owned hotel in New York City, opened hakubai, a new Kaiseki fine dining restaurant nestled in the lower level of 66 Park Avenue. From the craftsmanship expressed in the cuisine to elegant dining vessels created by Japanese artists, hakubai blends traditional Kaiseki principles with modern sensibility and approachable character. Led by award-winning Executive Chef Jun Hiramatsu and Head Chef Keisuke Otsuka, hakubai offers an 11-course, seasonal tasting menu ($225 per guest) as well as brand-new sushi and a la carte menus. While dining, guests can enjoy the sophisticated and elegant ambiance of the 71-seat restaurant, which encompasses two dining bars, a 20-seat dining room, luxurious cocktail bar, and two unique private dining rooms. Unexpectedly intimate in scale, hakubai transports visitors to a timeless era of beautiful, understated modern dining enhanced by the creative connection between artist and art which is embodied by hakubai’s expert culinary team.

Le Chiquito Noeud Leather Satchel With Shoulder Strap From TJ Maxx: With high-quality leather and an adjustable shoulder strap, this chic satchel is the perfect gift this fall season. The clean lines and classic color will elevate any look, and you'll love the incredible value on this bag and more premium designer finds at Runway at TJ Maxx!

Sterling Silver Isola Mother Of Pearl Bracelet From TJ Maxx: This gorgeous mother of pearl bracelet is a simple yet luxe gift to express your love, and a stunning addition to any outfit. You can find even more high-quality gifts and fine jewelry for all your loved ones from Runway at TJ Maxx to level up all your fall fashion.

Remmy Heeled Leather Booties From TJ Maxx: On-trend and perfect for the cold-weather season, these suede booties will be your go-to for days in the office, nights on the town and everything in between. For more on-trend fall must-haves for an incredible value, check out Runway at TJ Maxx online and in select stores.

Cann Yuzu Elderflower: Cann, the cannabis-infused beverage company, has introduced their latest Fall flavor, Yuzu Elderflower! With a touch of floral by European elderflower and the fragrant balance of fresh yuzu from Japan, this is their most rare and mysterious flavor that returns for a limited time only.