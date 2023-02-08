OK Magazine
Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Make Your Partner Fall Even More In Love — Shop Now

february favorites shop pp
Source: Unsplash
Feb. 8 2023, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

February is all about love!

Whether that means making your partner smile, providing yourself some much-deserving pampering or giving a gift to your best friend — there are so many ways to make sure the special people in your life feel appreciated.

Check out OK!'s favorite February finds and shop the perfect last-minute Valentine's Day gift for your partner below!

boohoo hoodie
Source: Boohoo
SHOP NOW

Boohoo's The Self Love Club Oversized Hoodie is on sale retailing for $14.40 (regularly $36) at boohoo.com.

dynamite cardigan
Source: Dynamite Clothing
SHOP NOW

Dynamite's Long Sleeve Grandpa Cardigan retails for $64.95 at dynamiteclothing.com.

gap dress
Source: Gap
SHOP NOW

LENZING ECOVERO's Puff Sleeve Slit Dress is on sale retailing for $71 (regularly $89.95) at gap.com.

beginning boutique dress
Source: Beginning Boutique
SHOP NOW

Beginning Boutique's Ellie Cream Mini Dress retails for $64.99 at beginningboutique.com.

uncommon james
Source: Uncommon James
SHOP NOW

Uncommon James' Sur Necklace retails for $58 at uncommonjames.com.

