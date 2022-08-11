The Daily Checkout: The Givenchy Foundation That's Lightweight But Mighty — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

Finding the perfect foundation match is never an easy task, especially for OK!’s E-Commerce editor, Katherine Tinsley, who says she’s long struggled to find products that perfectly compliment her complexion as a woman of color with olive undertones.

“It’s very difficult to find a foundation that matches my skin complexion since I’m not red or yellow,” the writer shares. “Most foundations made for a woman of color are either yellow or red which neither would work because I’m technically olive,” she adds.

Enter Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation. Katherine says she discovered the product after being color matched at Sephora, a find that has seemingly changed her beauty routine.

“The shade range was diverse so it was kind of easy to find a complexion since I’m brown but I’m olive undertoned,” she spills. “It matched really well.”

But beyond leaving her skin looking flawless and highlighting her undertones, Katherine says the “light” and “natural” foundation is just as comfortable as it is beautiful.

“I also have really dry skin and so it was a matte look without drying out my skin and making it feel dehydrated,” she shares, noting that the foundation has largely held its own even in the face of New York City’s 90-degree temperatures.

“It’s pretty long-lasting considering that it’s very hot outside,” she quips.

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! beauty must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!