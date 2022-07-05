Daily Checkout: Hero Cosmetics Save More Than Just Acne, OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Says

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

While first impressions are always important, there’s often more to beauty brands than meets the eye, a notion that helped OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Haley Gunn discover her latest skincare obsession, Hero Cosmetics’ Lightening Wand.

Though Haley had been a fan of the brand’s iconic Mighty Patch pimple patches, which boast a nearly five-star customer rating on Amazon, the writer says she was surprised to learn that the company’s offerings spanned well beyond their signature acne products.

“I noticed that Target started carrying more of their products and realized the brand was more than just pimple patches!” she shares. Coincidentally, this epiphany came just in the nick of time — Haley had recently found herself on the market for a product to help her “address dark spots, including undereye circles.” Fortunately, the company’s Lightening Wand managed to fit this tall order — at least on paper.

“I came across the Hero Cosmetic[s] line and the Lightening Wand stuck out to me because I was curious what it was,” Haley recalls. “All of the reviews were amazing,” she says, noting that several entries featured wow-worthy before and after photos. “That isn't always included on skincare reviews but definitely helped me make the decision to buy.”

And it seems the photos featured in these reviews were worth more than 1,000 words, offering a real-life glimpse just how effective the wand is at banishing discoloration.

“​​From the first use I noticed a difference in my melasma dark spots,” Haley says, noting that the application was “super easy” from the get-go thanks to the product’s roller-ball packaging, which also “feels nice and refreshing.”

“The roller-ball doesn't apply much product but you also don't need that much for results,” she continues. Beyond providing stellar results on its own, Haley says the product also plays well with others. “I applied it on top of my other skincare and SPF and had no pilling or weirdness either!” she says.

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!