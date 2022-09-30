Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These Iconic Brands — Shop Now

It's officially Hispanic Heritage month! During this time of year, the nation celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions made by American descendants of Spain, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

The observation began under Lyndon B. Johnson's administration as Hispanic Heritage week, but in 1988 the seven-day celebration later evolved into an entire month. While people are looking to learn more about the history of Spanish-speaking countries, some are also interested in investing in Hispanic companies.

Supporting Latinx and Iberian brands should be done year-round, but in honor of the four-week period, we have put together some of our favorite Hispanic-owned businesses.

Keep scrolling to shop!