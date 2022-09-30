Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These Iconic Brands — Shop Now
It's officially Hispanic Heritage month! During this time of year, the nation celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions made by American descendants of Spain, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.
The observation began under Lyndon B. Johnson's administration as Hispanic Heritage week, but in 1988 the seven-day celebration later evolved into an entire month. While people are looking to learn more about the history of Spanish-speaking countries, some are also interested in investing in Hispanic companies.
Supporting Latinx and Iberian brands should be done year-round, but in honor of the four-week period, we have put together some of our favorite Hispanic-owned businesses.
Keep scrolling to shop!
Rizos Curls
Julissa Prado knows a thing or two about protecting her "rizos" i.e. curls. The Mexican-American entrepreneur designed her hair care company to cater to every curl, kink and coil within the diaspora.
With millions of women with textured hair subscribing to relaxers and other chemical treatments, Prado rejected the concept of "pelo malo" and embraced her coiled tresses. Now her products and confidence are helping millions of women around the world do the same.
Beauty Blender
Rea Ann Silva created one of the most innovative products within the beauty industry while working as a makeup artist on the famous show Girlfriends. Since the cancelation of the UPN series, Silva has gone on to make Beauty Blender a household name. The unique egg-shaped sponge is known for its ability to blend foundation and concealers seamlessly.
Don Q
Don Q has been dubbed one of Puerto Rico's best rums. The liquor company began in 1932 and has been a popular drink of choice since its launch. Since its inception, the sugarcane-based liquor has been distributed in the southern coastal city of Ponce.
Don Q rum can be used to make traditional beverages such as a coquito and piña colada.
Chuza
Snack brand Chuza introduces the flavors of Mexico to the world without having to grab a passport and a plane ticket. The spicy mango, chili seasoning and fruity items bring together the familiar combination of sweet, salty and spicy.
Selva/Negra
Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero brought together their love of Annie Hall and their shared identity to create Selva/Negra.