Home > Shopping > Holiday Gift Guide SHOPPING Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Ultimate Shopping List to Give Your Loved Ones the Best Presents This Season Holidays are here! Tackle your shopping list with OK!'s roundup of presents that are perfect to gift friends, family and significant others this season.

The holidays are here! Whether you are celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or simply spending time with family and friends this season, OK! has rounded up the best, most sought-after products to gift your loved ones this December.

Source: Flaviar

This year, Flaviar, the global spirits membership club, announces its 2024 advent calendar: WHISKEY HOTEL FLAVIAR (SRP $250), a unique and luxurious tasting experience, with a carefully selected whiskey behind each of its 24 doors. Every day you’ll open a new door to a different whiskey, guided by Flaviar’s expert tasters who share the stories and flavor profiles behind each selection in the Guest Tasting Itinerary included in the box. Flaviar’s annual Advent Calendar is recognized as one of the most exciting and sought after for spirits connoisseurs and novices alike. Through offerings like the Advent calendar, Flaviar provides an opportunity to sample different styles of whiskey, without having to purchase an entire bottle.

Source: Arlow Wine

You can't go wrong gifting a bottle of wine! This season, give a bottle that tastes delicious and miraculously won't cause a hangover (and is less calories) — the new low-alcohol Arlow Wine. The brand launched this past August and comes in white, red and rosé, so something for everyone. Pricing starts at $22, with 15 percent off for first-time buyers at www.drinkarlow.com

Source: Whisker

Solving the litter box problem for cats and cat parents, Litter-Robot 4 is the best reviewed and highest quality self-cleaning litter box for cats, and its mobile app is used by hundreds of thousands of people to help them better understand their pets' health, track litter box usage, and identify anomalies in their cats’ behaviors.

100% Fermented Rose Hip Seed Oil From The Ordinary: A fermented plant-derived seed oil to soothe visible signs of sensitivity that can lead to premature signs of aging. Free From: Water, Alcohol, Silicone, Vegan, Gluten-free, Cruelty-free.

14K Yellow Gold Radiant Reflections Garnet Curb Chain Stud Earrings From James Allen: These earrings from James Allen feature gorgeous garnet gemstones set in a luxurious 14k yellow gold. They’re modern yet dainty and are the perfect holiday earring. They can be dressed up or down and are fantastic for everyday wear or a special occasion.

TK-02 From Terra Kaffe: The TK-02 is a sleek, connected super automatic espresso machine that uses patented technology to brew thousands of barista-quality drinks at home, including lattes, macchiatos, and more. TK-02 is the only automatic machine that can craft both café-quality espresso and true drip coffee. Plus, it uses coffee beans (no pricey and wasteful pods). The machine has been spotted in celeb homes like Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Courtney Cox, Kacey Musgraves, and more! It updates in real-time with continuous software enhancements and features an easy-to-use touchscreen + mobile app.

Essentials Bundle From Pvolve: Curated by Jennifer Aniston and personal Pvolve trainer Dani Coleman, this Pvolve bundle features must-have pieces she swears by. Pvolve is a clinically backed workout that pairs functional movement (mimicking how your body moves in everyday life) with resistance equipment to enhance your physique and improve strength, mobility, and stability.

Barry's Digital Gift Card: Gift someone the best workout of their life! Barry’s digital gift card is the ideal present for all the Barry’s lovers in your life whether it's last minute, pre-planned, a stocking stuffer, or part of a larger gift set you're putting together. All you need to do is select a studio to purchase a gift card today.

Betty Boop x SHEIN Women's Cartoon Character & Letter Print Short Sleeve T-Shirt And Lip Print Pants Pajama Set: A pajama set featuring a round neck tee with medium stretch. It's the perfect cozy pajama set for the cooler nights.

MONSE Designer Combo Printed Belted Trench Coat: The perfect Fall/Winter staple, this is a double-breasted belted trench coat with an oversized fit.

Jared x Charm'd by Lulu Frost Diamond Bow Charm 1/2 ct tw 10K Yellow Gold: Put a bow on your best looks with this fun diamond charm, crafted in 10K yellow gold with black rhodium. Featuring 1/2 carat round diamonds, it’s the perfect way to create your own unique curation as you build your Charm'd by Lulu Frost Collection. Exclusively at Jared, this charm makes a thoughtful and stylish gift for any occasion.

Silver Jeans Co. — Suki Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans: The Suki mid-rise wide leg is one of the best-selling Silver Jeans for good reason. Designed to enhance curves, this pair creates a flattering silhouette with ease in the hip and thigh to hug every angle. The classic mid-rise is comfortable, and the contoured waistband ensures a zero-gap fit.

Rocksbox — My Love June Pendant Necklace: A pendant you'll totally heart: styled with a pearl this pendant will be sure to steal the recipient’s heart as a nice piece to wear alone or layered with other pieces!

Bio Ionic 10x Styling Iron: This revolutionary styling iron is equipped with sonic vibrating plates infused with Volcanic MX that style hair in less than 10 minutes.

Oak Essentials Nourishing Cleansing Milk: A creamy cleansing milk with Oat Amino Acids that gently sweep away dirt, oil, and makeup without over-drying skin. It helps to balance skin’s pH and acts as a filter to help reduce the effects of hard water while supporting skin’s natural lipid layer. Leaves skin feeling soft, nourished and refreshed with a fresh-from-the-spa scent. Great for sensitive, dry, or combination skin.

Oak Essentials Cloud Foaming Bath Oil: An ultra-moisturizing, aromatic bath oil uniquely formulated to create foaming bubbles once in water, turning a simple bath moment into a spa-like, results-driven experience.

Embraceable Long-Sleeve Pajama Set From Soma: Cheers to a gift that's easy to give and lovely to receive! Our Embraceable Long-Sleeve Pajama Sets come beautifully packaged just in time for the holidays. From the contrast piping, button-front design, and convenient pockets, what's not to love? They're classic, comfy, and cozy pajamas all wrapped in one. Don't pass up on this holiday favorite!

Twisted Tea’s 25 Days of Twistmas Advent Calendar: Back and bigger than ever, Twisted Tea is taking its fan-favorite advent calendar to another level to introduce this year’s offering: 25 Days of Twistmas! This limited-edition advent calendar is packed with a 25-can variety, giving diehard fans something to unwrap each day, one can at a time—for 25 days of celebrations. The Twisted Tea 25 Days of Twistmas pack has it all: tallboys of Original, Half & Half, Peach, Raspberry, Pineapple, Mango, and Mangonada. We’re dropping a limited quantity of these bad boys, so mark your calendar to claim your advent calendar before they’re sold out!

Source: photos courtesy of Casa Noble

Marques de Casa Noble: Casa Noble Marqués de Casa Noble is anultra-premium tequila crafted withtime-honored traditions and unparalleled craftsmanship. Aged to perfection, it offers a sophisticated flavor profile that combines rich oak, delicate vanilla, and agave sweetness.

Source: photos courtesy of Austin Cocktails

Austin Cocktails Canned Cocktails: Try flavors from Bergamot Orange Margarita to Fred’s Ruby Red Cocktail and Cucumber Vodka Mojito. Even better: they're low calorie and low carb.

Source: photos courtesy of High West

High West x WHITESPACE Merino Baselayer Mockneck Top – Women’s: – Mock Neck Merino Wool Long Sleeve – Anti-bacterial, moisture-wicking, and Temperature Regulating Fitted. 54% Merino Wool, 37% Polyester, 9% Nylon, Heavy Weight Merino Blend

Aurora Small Drop Post Earrings From Capucine De Wulf: Inspired by the dancing northern lights and dripping with opulence, these enchanting earrings deliver mini double drops of sustainably harvested abalone set in a molten flourish of gleaming gold for your everyday adventures and dressy occasions alike. Utterly unique and awash in naturally iridescent and swirling jewel-toned hues, this striking set adds depth, drama and polish to any outfit - and serves as a reminder of the mercurial magic that you carry within you every day.

Elizée is the answer to ultra-wearable luxe high heels and booties -- designed with revolutionary technology in collaboration with podiatrists to not only claim "comfort" but to absorb impact, protect joints, and adapt to the shape of your foot’s natural curve. The result? Relieved pressure, increased overall support and stability—and all day/night comfort!

U.S. Polo Assn.’s Crocodile Embossed Crossbody Bag: This U.S. Polo Assn. Croc Crossbody Bag makes a stylish and practical holiday gift for all ages. Its sleek, embossed crocodile pattern adds a touch of sophistication, while the compact design and adjustable strap offer both convenience and comfort. Perfect for everyday use or special occasions!

Graco Pack 'n Play Portable Playard From Rebelstork: Rebelstork is the largest open-box and overstock marketplace for baby gear. By offering essentials such as strollers, carriers, and car seats at up to 50% off, Rebelstork helps parents save money while diverting 12 million pounds of products from landfills each year. This open box Graco Pack 'n Play Playard is easy to carry and store anywhere. It's perfect for travel with folding feet and wheels, allowing a 20% more compact fold, plus a durable and sturdy frame that can stand up to lots of on-the-go use.

Alkamind Acid-Kicking Coffee Alkalizer – 30 single serving packets: Created by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, a certified nutritionist, gut health specialist and author of Get Off Your Sugar, the Alkamind Acid-Kicking Black Coffee Alkalizer single serving packets are the ultimate travel companion. By neutralizing the irritating acid in your coffee, it helps to sooth indigestion, reflux & bloating, and replace essential minerals without changing the taste of your favorite cup of coffee. Perfect for busy mornings or long trips, these packets ensure your coffee can go the distance without weighing you down.

The Callisto by IF/THEN Sneakers: The Callisto, IF/THEN’s intentionally crafted men’s knit sneaker has been designed to perfection, backed by consumer data and is available in 10 colorways.

Talkhouse Encore is a line of refreshing, authentic and fruit-forward spirits-based canned seltzers inspired by the iconic Hamptons venue, Stephen Talkhouse. Founded by Ruby Honerkamp, whose family founded and manages Stephen Talkhouse, Talkhouse Encore captures the essence of the iconic Hamptons venue and tastes just like what you would order at the bar. The fruit-forward line comes in six flavors, is gluten-free and made with real spirits, fruit juice, and premium ingredients. Each flavor has no added sugar or artificial flavoring, offering a lighter alternative with authentic taste and fewer calories.

Italicus was created by the authority on Italian spirits, Giuseppe Gallo, to bring back the forgotten Rosolio category. With keynotes of Cetalabrian bergamot, Italicus is made using the finest Italian ingredients to create a sip of Italy. The striking bottle design embodies the history and heritage ofItaly’s distinctive regions, whilst telling the story of Rosolio’s time-honored traditional drinking occasion of Aperitivo. Italicus is one of the world’s most awarded aperitivo globally.

Josh Cellars Custom Labels: As a personalized gift that won’t break the bank, a customized bottle of Josh Cellars is a gifting favorite. From adding a photo of family, a recent engagement, an epic trip, or a furry friend to a bottle of Josh Cellars, it’s never been easier to give a memorable gift.

Day and Night Serum Set from Norwex: With this serum duo, you can treat your skin morning and night with safer alternatives for smoother, more radiant skin! The set includes two new skin care serums launched in August 2024, the Brightening Vitamin C Serum and Smoothing Bakuchiol Serum. The Brightening Vitamin C Serum reduces the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, making your skin look brighter and younger in just four weeks, while the Smoothing Bakuchiol Serum is a plant-based retinol alternative that works overnight to visibly smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Plush Shawl Collar Robe: Your baby or toddler will hit peak cozy with this gender neutral robe from the modern moments™ by Gerber® line. Treat your little one to the ultimate relaxation experience and never worry about harmful substances in your little one’s wardrobe as each item in the collection is independently certified with STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®.

Rejuvenat: Designed to rejuvenate and replenish your skin's vitality, Rejuvenat is the ultimate anti-aging solution to keep in your skincare routine. Infused with a powerful blend of peptides, antioxidants, and hydrating agents, this advanced formula smooths fine lines, firms skin, and enhances elasticity all while balancing and calming the skin.Whether you're combating early signs of aging or maintaining a vibrant complexion, Rejuvenat is your go-to for a radiant, healthy-looking complexion.

The UGG Tasman, available at Foot Locker, is the quintessential cozy, easy-on shoe for winter. With a warm, plush interior lining and a Treadlite outsole making them suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Tasman is the perfect choice whether you’re lounging at home or heading out.

Inspired by the futuristic aesthetics of the Y2K era, the New Balance 9060—available at Foot Locker—is the perfect on-trend, everyday sneaker for your wish list. The 9060s combine suede, breathable mesh and ABZORB cushioning for ultimate comfort, keeping you steady and stylish.

Girls StarGirl Wide Leg Jeans From YMI Girls: Unleash her inner star with our Girls StarGirl Wide Leg Jeans! These stylish jeans combine a trendy wide-leg fit with playful details, perfect for any young fashionista. Made for comfort and versatility, they are ideal for school days, weekend outings, or any occasion where she wants to shine.

Keiko Furoshiki — Reusable Fabric Gift Wrap Furoshiki: A sustainable alternative to disposable wrapping paper, fabric gift wrap can be used for any occasion for many years. It can also be used for a variety of other purposes, making it the gift that keeps on giving. Each print design is a custom creation by artist Keiko Kira.

Black Ultimate Sports Bra® From SHEFIT: The Ultimate Sports Bra - SHEFIT sports bras put YOU in control - you decide how far you run or how high you jump - not your sports bra! The SHEFIT Ultimate Sports Bra® is ideal for high-impact activities such as running, jumping, cross-training, and horseback riding. It features a Patented Zip. Cinch. Lift.® adjustability, the highest level of support and control, and a two-way stretch fabric reduces bounce. It also features a zipper garage to protect from chafing, wire-free seamed cups for natural shape and removable breast cups for modesty

Liquid Icon Hyper Gloss From Etienne Ortega: Pucker up with our unique gloss formula infused with Blue Agave and Vitamin E, which provide a luscious layer of moisture and incredible shine, creating the illusion of more voluptuous lips for a plumper-looking pout.

Velour-Xtensions™ Kit From Velour Beauty: This vegan and cruelty-free DIY kit gives you salon grade eyelash extension results for several days, in less than 10 minutes. With a variety of short, medium, and long clusters, you can customize your lashes to you!

Soft Motion Bra From Oner Active: All-day comfort starts from your base layer, making the SoftMotion Sports Bra a must-have. The fabric is buttery with a peached hand feel, so it sits softly against your skin, while the minimalistic design makes it a great piece for any outfit.

Ayurvedic Essentials Bundle: This curated skincare bundle features four of Sahajan’s best-selling Ayurvedic skincare products, making it an ideal gift for your holiday guides. This complete daily ritual merges ancient wisdom with modern science, delivering a holistic approach to radiant, balanced skin with clinically proven results. Cleanse, tone, treat, and moisturize with time-honored Ayurvedic ingredients like Triphala, Moringa Oil, and Gotu Kola. Balance Toner: A refreshing toner that balances and hydrates the skin, preparing it for further nourishment.

Essential Cleansing Oil: A luxurious cleansing oil that effortlessly removes impurities while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Radiance Face Serum: A potent serum that brightens and rejuvenates the skin, promoting a healthy, glowing complexion.

Creme Riche Face Cream: A rich, nourishing cream that deeply hydrates and revitalizes the skin, perfect for daily use.

Shiko Beauty Collective: Dassai Holiday Gift Set: Featuring Shiko’s best-selling Dassai face mask & oil-in lotion combination for the instantly glowing firm, and hydrated glass skin. This holiday, the set comes with a 100% hand-crafted, unscented, all-natural soy candle. The candle comes in a recycled premium Japanese sake bottle.

Lovesac Reclining Seat: The Reclining Seat, like all Sactionals innovations, allows customers to continue to customize both new and existing Sactionals setups, whether purchased yesterday, a year ago or a decade prior. Designed with stealth functionality in mind, the Sactionals Reclining Seat maintains the modern appearance of Sactionals while offering a fully integrated reclining mechanism that remains invisible when not in use. Unlike traditional recliners that are limited to specific spots within a couch or sectional, the Sactionals Reclining Seat can be positioned virtually anywhere in a configuration, including in the middle, at the end, or even side-by-side. Customers can also transform a single Reclining Seat to either Deep or Standard seating depths to optimize comfort and style – a customization component unique to Lovesac.

FRE Alcohol-Removed Pinot Grigio: FRE has been leading the charge in the non-alc space for over 30 years, and this new Pinot Grigio drop is all about keeping things fresh and exciting—because making mindful choices should still feel like a celebration. FRE Alcohol-Removed Pinot Grigio features notes of crisp apple and juicy pear, delivering the refreshing taste profile that California Pinot Grigio is known for. It’s a great choice for those exploring non-alc options without sacrificing flavor!

Apollo 10 From Native Shoes: The Apollo 10 is a unisex, lightweight sneaker that seamlessly blends performance materials and construction for ultimate comfort, with a sleek, minimalist silhouette to support men’s and women’s lifestyles. The shoe is designed with purposeful materials to lower environmental impact, with a microfiber upper made from 80% recycled content and a midsole created with the brand’s bouncy Supercritical Sugarlite™, a new foaming process that uses less harmful chemicals in its production.

Women's Juno Mid From Kizik: The Juno Boot is the first-ever slip-on boot. It’s light-weight, water-resistant and has a fuzzy interior to keep your feet dry and cozy as the weather transitions

KMS MOISTREPAIR Intense Restore Treatment: This intense restore treatment is perfect for the beauty lover on your list! This treatment is developed to build bonds and repair damaged hair from the inside out for up to 99% less breakage and 20x stronger hair.

Hello Sunday The One For Your Lips SPF 50 Hydrating Clear Lip Balm: The perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your list! Protect your lips & amp up the hydration in seconds with this mouthwatering, strawberry-scented clear lip balm, with SPF 50, squalane, shea butter and hyaluronic acid.

KERASILK Smoothing Holiday Specialists: Transform your daily routine into a luxurious experience that delivers nourished, frizz-free locks with the Kerasilk Smoothing Specialists Kit. This limited-edition kit features the KERASILK Taming Balm, a rich balm that instantly smooths and softens the unruliest hair and reduces frizz for long-lasting control and the Smoothing Mask which is an intensive deep smoothing mask infused with Biomimetic Silk & Shea Oil that intensely conditions even the coarsest hair, tames and deeply nourishes for exceptional frizz control, beautiful shine, long-lasting manageability and up to 6.7x smoother hair.

Timeline Gua Sha: The perfect gift for the skincare lover in your life! Enjoy the benefit of a facial massage with Timeline stainless steel Gua Sha. Using a Gua Sha during your skincare routine can increase blood circulation and lymphatic flow, helping smooth and firm the skin as well as reviving a glowing youthful-looking skin.

Curél Japanese Skincare Trial Kit : A two-week trial/travel set that for dry, sensitive skin that features two cleansing and two moisturizing products Makeup Cleansing Gel

Foaming Facial Wash

Moisture Facial Lotion Enrich

Intensive Moisture Facial Cream

Lavanila Pure Vanilla Perfume Set : Doted as the perfect vanilla in essence, this signature fragrance boasts pure Madagascar vanilla, creamy tonka bean and a soft heliotrope blend for a seductive expression.

VERB Dandruff Shampoo: A gentle shampoo that reduces the recurrence of dandruff symptoms like flakes, itchiness and irritation, without stripping the hair of moisture.

Mary Kay Hydrating Regimen: Say bye-bye to dryness with the Mary Kay® Hydrating Regimen, which features fundamental products designed with normal to dry skin in mind, but is suitable for all skin types ‒ including sensitive skin! With a hydrating cleanser and moisturizer, plus a universal scrub and toner, these skin care essentials help maintain clean, healthy skin in a few steps. This regimen is perfect for those not yet looking for age-defying products. The Hydrating Regimen Includes: Hydrating Cleanser, Exfoliating Scrub, Balancing Toner, Hydrating Moisturizer.

Fernet-Branca's The Record Label Bottle: Known as the “Bartender’s Handshake”, Fernet is the cult favorite amaro for anyone who loves all things wild and wacky. Inspired by music and mischief, their newly launched limited edition bottle features exclusive playlists and more through one-of-a-kind AR experiences that will keep the party going all night long.

Four Roses Small Batch Select: The perfect gift for those who enjoy a robust, complex bourbon with higher proof and non-chill-filtered process.

Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit: Featuring 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co mixer, and bitters, this set is perfect for Old Fashioned lovers to enjoy at home.

Gran Coramino Reposado Tequila: Gran Coramino Reposado Tequila was crafted in collaboration with none other than Kevin Hart, the actor, comedian, and entrepreneur. With Hart’s influence and dedication to quality, this tequila brings both celebrity appeal and craftsmanship to the bottle. Gran Coramino Reposado features an incredibly smooth and complex flavor that ends with a unique brandy-laced finish. Gran Coramino Tequila is a celebrity-backed spirit that adds a dash of glamour to any holiday gathering.

The Cheesecake Factory Gift Card: The Cheesecake Factory Makes Holiday Shopping Even Sweeter with Special Gift Card Offer! Whether you're treating someone special (or yourself!) to an unforgettable dining experience, Cheesecake Factory gift cards are the perfect way to share the joy of their diverse and delicious menu. From now through December 31, 2024, for every $50 in gift cards purchased online, guests will receive a $15 bonus card, redeemable from January 1 to February 28, 2025. This exclusive offer is available for online purchases starting November 14, and will be offered at all Cheesecake Factory locations nationwide beginning Black Friday, November 29th.

Boat Neck Drop Shoulder Waffle Knit Lounge Set From SHEIN: Cozy, chic, and versatile, this lounge set is the ultimate holiday gift for anyone who loves a stylish yet comfortable wardrobe. Featuring a boat neck and drop-shoulder design, the top offers a relaxed, effortlessly elegant fit, while the waffle-knit fabric adds texture and warmth. Paired with matching bottoms, this set is perfect for curling up by the fire, running quick errands, or hosting a cozy movie night.

SHEIN x JESS Winter Star Decor Fluffy Phone Case: Add a touch of whimsy and warmth to anyone's tech accessory game with this fluffy phone case from the SHEIN x JESS Collection. Designed to fit the latest iPhone 15 models, this case combines functionality with festive flair, thanks to its star embellishments and ultra-soft, fuzzy exterior. It’s an ideal stocking stuffer or thoughtful add-on gift for the trendsetter in your life who loves playful designs.

Old Potrero Christmas Spirit: An iconic San Francisco Christmas Spiced Ale from 2011 has been transformed into Old Potrero Christmas Spirit, thanks to the magical distilling elves at Hotaling & Co.’s distillery in San Francisco The ale is distilled twice in copper pot stills before aging for 12 years in once-used Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey Barrels Will evoke the spirit of Christmases past with its evolving bouquet of orange, chocolate and vanilla, balancing flavors of roasted barley, sweet cinnamon and spiced berries Each bottle features a To & From gift card neck tag

Convite Pechuga Mezcal: Holiday flavors and authentic traditions from Oaxaca’s favorite mezcal Local herbs, fruits, spices and turkey breast infuse espadin expression from single-palenque, family-owned Convite®

Rooted in celebration, Convite translates to an invitation to celebrate or feast

Redolent of sweet spice and tropical fruit notes, reminiscent of a fruit punch, is currently available in key markets nationwide and available online

NIRA Pro Laser: Can help reverse the damage caused by UV rays, reduce sun spots and restore an even skin tone in just three minutes/day. Eliminate stubborn wrinkles, fine lines and scars and say hello to younger looking skin all over the body in 90 days.

Full Monty From Stripes Beauty: Elevate your skin's radiance with our irresistible body oil blend. Crafted with hydrating Squalane, antioxidant-rich acai oil, vitamins C and E, and Kakadu plum, it nourishes and illuminates your skin, delivering deep hydration and allover radiance. Perfect for indulgent post-shower pampering, it leaves your body with a luminous glow.​

GLOfacial Holiday Set: This set combines vortex vacuum technology with two pro-grade concentrates (plumping and clarifying) for a customizable at-home facial experience. It deep cleans pores, minimizes blackheads, and leaves skin looking refreshed in just minutes. Why your readers will love it: Cleanses and unclogs pores in a single treatment, providing a smoother complexion. Comes with a year’s supply of concentrates—48 facials for less than the price of one hydration treatment. Limited-edition design makes it a beautiful, functional addition to any vanity—perfect for those looking to achieve makeup-optional skin throughout the festive season.

Bubble Holiday Charms: Looks like someone's on the nice list this year...meet our limited-edition BUBBLE HOLIDAY CHARMS! This giftable set contains THREE fun, festive versions of our collectible lip balm charms. Clip these merry munchkins to your balm or your bag and prepare to jingle all the way! Lip Balm and Keychain sold separately. These lil guys are limited-edition! Shop now before they melt away... All 3 charms, $15 Frosty the Glowman - Just a chill dude who loves skincare. Slammy Claus - Our signature squoosh dressed in his holiday best. Pesto the Penguin - An adorable friend, direct from the South Pole.

C·A·R·A Multi-Modal Tool Kit: Inspired by Dr. Ava’s in-office treatments, our groundbreaking the CᐧAᐧRᐧA Multi-Modal Facial Tool combines radio frequency energy, electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), and blue and red LED light therapy in one ultimate at-home device. CᐧAᐧRᐧA, paired with the Activation Mask, helps to contour, tone, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skin Laundry Gift Card: Treat yourself or that special someone to a much-needed facial this holiday season. It's a gift for 2025 to take your glowy skin into winter. If you want to supplement the gift card (which starts at $50) with a physical present, Skin Laundry also offers a line of skin-care products.

⁠prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic - Provides metabolic support, boosts GLP-1, reduces bloat, improves stool regularity, and features a tasty mixed berry flavor. This supplement is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and free from sugar, dairy, soy, nuts, and caffeine, making them diet-inclusive (keto, paleo, low FODMAP). This expertly crafted powder, backed by MD formulation, clinical testing, and third-party approval, is designed to boost energy levels and support metabolism. It’s the perfect solution to keep you feeling light and revitalized through all your holiday travels, activities, and meals. Simply mix daily prebeet into a cup (8-12 oz) of cold water or blend into your favorite smoothie recipe.

The Travel Agency - Sackville & Co. Stash Lock Box in Cream: Lock up your canna-goods in style with the Sackville & Co. Stash Lock Box available at The Travel Agency. This glossy, rectangular storage box comes with a removable rolling tray to keep your accessories organized. Featuring an exterior latch with a combination lock for added security and a rounded top handle for portability, it’s the perfect blend of function and flair. Available in four signature colorways, it’s an ideal gift for anyone who loves both style and practicality.