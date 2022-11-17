The Best Household Gifts For Under $150 — Shop Now
The holiday season is finally here! During this time of the year, the world prepares for buying gifts for loved ones and playing Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas album. While shopping for presents, it might be time to purchase your mom a new Alexa or invest in an affordable espresso machine. Whether you're looking for a cool gadget or new furniture, OK! has found the best household items to shop for.
Keep scrolling to shop for items under $150!
Keurig's K-Mini Coffee Maker retails for $69.99 at amazon.com.
The small-sized coffee maker has been celebrated for its convenient size making it perfect for small countertops, college dorms and studio apartments. "I'm so excited about this 1 cup maker. I literally have this in my upstairs bathroom so I don't have to go downstairs in the morning to make coffee," one customer shared.
Goodful's Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set retails for $149.99 at amazon.com.
Goodful's cookware set has been highly ranked on the e-commerce platform for its durability, finish and price point. "I've had this pan for several months now. That time frame is the usual time a nonstick last in my house," a customer shared. "This pan has maintained its nonstick as well as its easy to clean. I would repurchase and purchase any product from Goodful based on this pan alone."
Boska's Twinkle Cheese Fondue Pot retails for $99.99 at amazon.com.
Interested in recreating the aesthetics of a Wisconsin cabin trip without traveling? This sleek fondue pot is perfect for a romantic evening, a night in or for your favorite cheese lover.
Kate and Laurel Sylvie's Lake Tahoe California Mountain Sand Harbor retails for $109.99 at amazon.com.
NutriBullet's Blender Combo retails for $122 at amazon.com.
The NutriBullet has become a quick alternative to the popular Ninja Blender. The sharp blades make it perfect for any smoothie fan or for parents looking to make their own baby food. "As a foodie, cook, and caterer; this is my everyday tool. It is not noisy as others out there and the blending capability is unlike any other. Blending quality is just as good if not better than high-end blenders out there," one person shared in a review.