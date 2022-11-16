OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Deals
OK LogoTHE CHECKOUT

20 Must-Have Home Gifts Under $50

home goods gifts affordable
By:

Nov. 16 2022, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding the perfect statement piece of furniture can be challenging, especially when you're searching for someone else. However, if you're planning on attending a housewarming party, or changing up your sanctuary this holiday season, OK! has found the best affordable home gifts!

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite home finds under $50!

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Friday Collective's Wake-Up Call Candle retails for $16.88 at amazon.com.

Love the smell of coffee in the morning? Well, Friday Collective has turned the popular beverage into something you can enjoy all day without the rush of caffeine. The popular Amazon brand has made capturing a "vibe" a part of its scent curation process.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Voluspa's Santal Vanille Candle retails for $37 at amazon.com.

When it comes to candles, Voluspa has found a way to weave together unique and comforting scents, luxurious packaging and sustainability. Their full-sized candles are strong enough to make your entire home smell like the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Ironwood Gourmet's Round Provencale Paddle Round retails for $31.98 at amazon.com.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Vivitest's Aromatherapy Diffuser retails for $49.99 at amazon.com.

Vivitest has spent the past 15 years researching aromatherapy and making holistic treatment accessible to the public. Their diffuser is designed to help create a relaxing and mood-soothing environment.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

DII's Ceramic Canister Sets retail for $29.26 at amazon.com.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Johnathan Adler's Elephant Match Strike retails for $36.08 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Crock Pot's 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker retails for $39.99 at amazon.com.

Slow cookers have quickly become a kitchen essential, and the small machine makes it easy to prepare a 7-pound meat roast.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Wax Buffalo

Wax Buffalo's Pure Soy Wax Melts retail for $6 at waxbuffalo.com.

The clean and female-founded brand makes quality and affordable products you can trust! From birthday candles and matches to market bags, it's a one-stop shop for your earth-friendly needs.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Bodum's French Press Coffee Maker retails for $33.03 at amazon.com.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Twscvc's Donut Pans retail for $10.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Glasseam's Green Glass Bud Vase retails for $16.98 at amazon.com.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

STAUB's Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish Set retails for $49.95 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Joseph Joseph's M-Cuisine Microwave Popcorn Popper retails for $15 at amazon.com.

Interested in popping your own movie theater-style popcorn, but don't have space for a machine? Joseph Joseph's silicone popcorn maker is the perfect gift for a television marathon, film night or for your favorite snack lover.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Fox Run's Polished Marble Rolling Pin retails for $24.03 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Main + Mesa's Geometric Marble Bookends retails for $45.66 at amazon.com.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

WORHE's Candle Holders True Natural Marble retail for $25.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Cuisinart's Classic Waffle Maker retails for $29.95 at amazon.com.

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the affordable find. "Easiest waffle maker I ever used over the years! Basically, no cleanup if carefully pouring the batter, temperature controls right on, perfect waffles every time!!! I use this at least 3 times a week," one customer shared. "If you like crispy waffles, just turn up the temp control! LOVE this product!!"

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Amazon's Contemporary Decorative Round retails for $44.65 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

ZWILLING's J.A. Henckels Cappuccino Mug Set retails for $37.99 at amazon.com.

home goods gifts affordable
Source: Amazon

Globe Electric's 12920 Holden Table Lamp retails for $22.10 at amazon.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.