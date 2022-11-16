20 Must-Have Home Gifts Under $50
Finding the perfect statement piece of furniture can be challenging, especially when you're searching for someone else. However, if you're planning on attending a housewarming party, or changing up your sanctuary this holiday season, OK! has found the best affordable home gifts!
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite home finds under $50!
Friday Collective's Wake-Up Call Candle retails for $16.88 at amazon.com.
Love the smell of coffee in the morning? Well, Friday Collective has turned the popular beverage into something you can enjoy all day without the rush of caffeine. The popular Amazon brand has made capturing a "vibe" a part of its scent curation process.
Voluspa's Santal Vanille Candle retails for $37 at amazon.com.
When it comes to candles, Voluspa has found a way to weave together unique and comforting scents, luxurious packaging and sustainability. Their full-sized candles are strong enough to make your entire home smell like the holidays.
Vivitest's Aromatherapy Diffuser retails for $49.99 at amazon.com.
Vivitest has spent the past 15 years researching aromatherapy and making holistic treatment accessible to the public. Their diffuser is designed to help create a relaxing and mood-soothing environment.
Crock Pot's 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker retails for $39.99 at amazon.com.
Slow cookers have quickly become a kitchen essential, and the small machine makes it easy to prepare a 7-pound meat roast.
Wax Buffalo's Pure Soy Wax Melts retail for $6 at waxbuffalo.com.
The clean and female-founded brand makes quality and affordable products you can trust! From birthday candles and matches to market bags, it's a one-stop shop for your earth-friendly needs.
Joseph Joseph's M-Cuisine Microwave Popcorn Popper retails for $15 at amazon.com.
Interested in popping your own movie theater-style popcorn, but don't have space for a machine? Joseph Joseph's silicone popcorn maker is the perfect gift for a television marathon, film night or for your favorite snack lover.
Cuisinart's Classic Waffle Maker retails for $29.95 at amazon.com.
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the affordable find. "Easiest waffle maker I ever used over the years! Basically, no cleanup if carefully pouring the batter, temperature controls right on, perfect waffles every time!!! I use this at least 3 times a week," one customer shared. "If you like crispy waffles, just turn up the temp control! LOVE this product!!"