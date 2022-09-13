Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston & More Celebs Who Swear By CBD Products
Over the past several years, CBD has gone from a niche cannabis byproduct to a global wellness craze, the non-psychoactive compound earning the stamp of approval from not just experts, but celebrities, too.
From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Aniston, here are three stars who swear by CBD as a part of their wellness routine
Ever wonder how Kim Kardashian balances reality tv stardom, her shapewear empire, motherhood *and* continually breaking the internet with jaw-dropping Instagram snaps? The answer, it seems, comes down to three letters: CBD.
“How do I do it all? It is exhausting. I just say CBD,” she joked to People back in 2019, adding that the cannabis compound “has gotten me through a lot.”
Although at the time, the star shared that she is “not a weed smoker at all” — “That’s not my thing,” she quipped — CBD has significantly improved her life, so much so that she said she abandoned more traditional anxiety and sleep treatments.
“I got into CBD a few months ago. It’s saved my life,” Kardashian explained at the time. “Even to sleep at night. I like the gummies. I will just use a little bit and fall asleep. I don’t think I would take a Xanax or an Ambien again.”
Earlier this month, the SKIMS mogul elaborated on her appreciation of CBD, revealing that she turns to her CBD vape pen to help her cope with stressful situations — namely, running behind on her jam-packed schedule.
“I hate being late,” Kardashian shared in a new interview published on Tuesday, September 6. “That’s the one thing where I’m just like, ‘Oh my god I need my CBD pen. I’m freaking the f**k out.’”
It’s not just Kardashian — CBD has been there for Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, who once heralded the cannabis byproduct as having “all the benefits of marijuana without the high.”
“CBD helps with pain, stress and anxiety,” Aniston spilled of the compound while speaking to US Weekly.
Although both Aniston and Kardashian praised CBD’s anti-anxiety compounds, it seems the substance can do so much more than promoting relaxation — just ask Olivia Wilde.
In 2018, the Don’t Worry Darling director revealed that she turned to CBD to help her power through a physically-taxing Broadway run.
"Recently I did a play on Broadway for six months,” she explained in a New York Times profile. “My body was wrecked, [and] my neck was really tight.”
Instead of turning to over-the-counter pain relievers, Wilde says she reached for CBD to help soothe her body.
“The CBD has relaxing benefits, and the idea is to avoid using too many painkillers,” she explained.