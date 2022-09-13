Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston & More Celebs Who Swear By CBD Products

Ever wonder how Kim Kardashian balances reality tv stardom, her shapewear empire, motherhood *and* continually breaking the internet with jaw-dropping Instagram snaps? The answer, it seems, comes down to three letters: CBD.

“How do I do it all? It is exhausting. I just say CBD,” she joked to People back in 2019, adding that the cannabis compound “has gotten me through a lot.”

Although at the time, the star shared that she is “not a weed smoker at all” — “That’s not my thing,” she quipped — CBD has significantly improved her life, so much so that she said she abandoned more traditional anxiety and sleep treatments.

“I got into CBD a few months ago. It’s saved my life,” Kardashian explained at the time. “Even to sleep at night. I like the gummies. I will just use a little bit and fall asleep. I don’t think I would take a Xanax or an Ambien again.”

Earlier this month, the SKIMS mogul elaborated on her appreciation of CBD, revealing that she turns to her CBD vape pen to help her cope with stressful situations — namely, running behind on her jam-packed schedule.

“I hate being late,” Kardashian shared in a new interview published on Tuesday, September 6. “That’s the one thing where I’m just like, ‘Oh my god I need my CBD pen. I’m freaking the f**k out.’”