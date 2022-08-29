Score Deals On Alo Yoga, Good American And More With The Best Labor Day Sales
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Labor Day kicks off the start of the fall season, and with that comes a seasonal transition from summer and warm-weather approved outfits to all things autumnal. Get ready for fall by saving on your favorite brands like Alo Yoga, Madewell, J.Crew and more by shopping the best Labor Day clothing sales this year.
Don’t forget — Labor Day is Monday, September 5 this year. Many retailers will kick off savings events the week prior (many sales are already live!) but once these deals are gone, they’re gone. So don’t hesitate to hit ‘add to cart’ while you can to score deep discounts.
Labor Day Clothing Sales
Whether you live in an area that experiences all four seasons or not, the time to switch up your wardrobe is right around the corner. Save on the upcoming season’s hottest trends, basics for layering and cozy accessories for less thanks to the following must-shop Labor Day fashion sales for the whole family.
Madewell
There’s savings galore to be found at Madewell. Now through August 17 receive 25% off pre-fall items with promo code ‘FIRSTLOOK’ at checkout. To save even more, take advantage of an additional 25% off sale items now through September 7 with promo code ‘FIRSTLOOK.’ To make shopping sweeter for those who give so much to our communities, now through August 29, teachers and students can get 20% off their purchases in-store and online when verifying their status beforehand.
Good American
From September 4 through September 7, take 20% off full-priced items at Good American. This is the perfect chance to try out a pair of the internet’s favorite flattering denim, including new styles perfect for fall. If you can’t wait for Labor Day weekend to take advantage of Good American discounts, head over to the sale section to shop up to 60% off select styles.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is updating their sale section with thousands of new mark downs. Shop favorite featured Nordstrom brands like Zella, ASTR the Label, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and more. Due to Nordstrom’s extensive inventory of high quality brands, this is a prime opportunity to stock up on items for the whole family while having peace of mind that you’ll be getting a great bang for your buck on items that will last the whole season and then some.
Alo Yoga
You can currently shop select Alo Yoga styles for up to 40% off. Tons of new, best-selling Alo Yoga styles were just added to the sale section including the Alosoft Serenity Bra, Blissful Henley Crop Top and High-Waist 9-inch Checkpoint Biker Shorts. Both men’s and women’s styles are included in the sale.
Girlfriend Collective
From September 4 to September 7, receive up to 30% off select bundle and save offers on Girlfriend Collective apparel. Sports bra bundles, socks and underwear, as well as best-selling leggings biker shorts and more are included in the buy more, save more offers. There's no promo code necessary, so prices will reflect discounts at checkout. Pro-tip: don’t forget to sign up and verify your status to receive your 20% medical, military or student discount when shopping Girlfriend Collective year-round!
DSW
DSW is celebrating their 30th anniversary during Labor Day. From September 5 through September 6, take 30% off select brands during the celebration sale. Doorbusters and VIP perks will also be available during the event, so make sure to sign up for the DSW VIP reward program to start earning points towards future purchases and member-only exclusive offers. You can also shop shoe styles for the family for up to 50% off in clearance, including new markdowns.
J.Crew
J.Crew has savings for the whole family this LDW. By using code ‘CHECKOUT’ you can receive 30% off your purchase plus free shipping. To sweeten the deal, J.Crew is offering 40% off Crewcuts kids’ styles with code ‘APLUS’ at checkout. Women’s wear-now dresses starting at $74.50 and wear-now sweaters starting at only $39.50 are just a few of the already marked down deals ready to shop. The discounts don’t stop there either: students and teachers are eligible to receive 20% off upon I.D. verification now through August 31.
Vince Camuto
Celebrate the long weekend by taking 50% off sale styles at Vince Camuto with promo code ‘LABORDAY’ at checkout. The promo code is valid from Sep. 1 through Sep. 9 online. This Labor Day exclusive deal can help you save big on some of your favorite Vince Camuto styles, already on markdown, like best-selling shoes, purses and clothing. Please note that some exclusions may apply.
VENUS
VENUS is an affordable, size-inclusive brand that’s celebrating the holiday in a big way. Fall transition pieces under $100 are already available to shop from VENUS, giving you a leg-up on the competition for cutest fall fits. Use promo code ‘FALL22’ to instantly save $15 on orders of $100 now. For extra VENUS savings, be sure to shop online from Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 and enjoy an additional 25% off select sale items with promo code ‘FALL22SALE’ at checkout.
Myprotein
Interesting in pairing one of your favorite powdered proteins with a new gym-ready fit? Say no more. From Sep. 1 through Sep. 5, Myprotein is offering a whopping 45% off site-wide, including athletic apparel. If you can’t wait, you can use promo code ‘SALE40’ now at checkout to take 40% off select items across their inventory. The promo code works on already reduced prices, including athletic apparel on sale.
NICE AS HECK
The contemporary brand inspired by nature, Nice As Heck, is having a mega Labor Day Sale. Snag retro baby crop t-shirts, 70s inspired gym shorts, embroidered hats and more at Nice As Heck. Spread the good vibes for less starting Friday Sep. through Tuesday Sep. 6. Receive 20-60% off clothing and accessories plus receive free shipping. No promo code needed, prices reflect discounts.
Thirty Years
Highlight your confidence with Thirty Year’s athleisure wear featuring a punch of neon color-ways. Thirty Years is ringing in the long weekend with 20% off site-wide plus free shipping on all orders when you use promo code ‘LIGHTWERK’ at checkout.
THINX
Get your own pair of the revolutionary period-proof underwear by THINX for less. THINX’s innovative underwear keeps you dry and comfortable during your time of the month. The famous underwear comes in a variety of cuts that support various levels of absorbency, like hip-huggers, boy shorts and high-waist designs. Starting Sep. 1 through Sep. 15 conveniently shop THINX on Amazon with styles up to 70% off — that means panties as low as $7.