Lori Harvey Joins Gymshark For A New York Fashion Week Collection Debut Unlike Any Other
The internet’s biggest gym crush, Lori Harvey, teamed up with popular athletic brand Gymshark in a New York Fashion Week event that has gym-junkies everywhere jealous of.
Dubbed “The Skin You Gym In Studio,” was the site of the brand’s first ever New York Fashion Week event held on Friday, September 10.
The soaring NYFW event was unlike any other seen (or felt) in the city.
Silk drapes fell from the ceiling as the Pilates aficionado joined guests in an upbeat aerial workout to celebrate the brand’s newest collection, the Sweat line. Gamer girl Valkyrea also joined the fun alongside Harvey as a Gymshark Ambassador.
The star of the event stunned in a seamless teal matching set from the Sweat collection. The athletic clothing brand's latest collection features a second skin-like fabric that moves with you through high intensity workouts, while providing ample and squat-free support the athletic wear is known for.
The Sweat line features seamless fabrics in a variety of styles perfect for cooler weather, so you can take your workout on the go or dress up in a stylish new fit for your fall hot girl walk.
Aside from toned abs and high-fashion editorial shoots, the 25-year-old model is known for her glowing skin. Which is why it made sense for the self-care event to host innovative facial workouts by FaceGym. Attendees left with fresh and toned complexions as an added boost on top of an endorphin-filled day.
Lori Harvey’s Gymshark NYFW Fit
Harvey was named the brand’s first celebrity ambassador earlier this year and has been a champion of the brand’s efforts to de-stigmatize the gym as a welcoming place for all bodies, while promoting healthy movement-filled lifestyles.
Gymshark gained further popularity through the release of affordable new collections and neutral color-ways that compliment a variety of skin tones for trendy athleisure looks.
