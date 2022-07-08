Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Launches Powerful eBike Collection — Shop Now

With gas prices soaring and pollution out of control, electricity has become a favorite form of power for many. With electric-powered cars becoming more and more popular, the preferred power source has now expanded its realm to bicycles.

Among the leaders of luxury cars, Mercedes Benz has now joined the electric bike market.

Electric bikes are extremely efficient in bettering your day-to-day lifestyle. Riding on this powerful mode of transportation makes commuting through cities a breeze — literally. Not only will you feel the wind in your face as you take your sweet and smooth ride, but eBikes are truly a lifesaver when it comes to making a quick commute, as we all know time is of the essence.

The German luxury automotive brand has created its very own collection of high performance, licensed and streamlined electric bikes. And while you may be hesitant in investing in an electrically powered bicycle, this new and powerful, modern-day technology speaks for itself after just one ride.