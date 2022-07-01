Microdosing Delta 9 THC: The Benefits, How To Use & More

Think of taking THC (or any other supplement) as being like eating. If you were able to eat only one meal a day, you’d want to eat a lot. You’d feel very full and sluggish for a while, then you’d have a lot of energy as your body burned through the food, and then you’d crash. By the time your next mealtime rolled around, you’d be ravenous.

That’s why most people don’t eat like that. Instead, we pace our eating out to several meals a day, with maybe a snack here and there if we feel our energy flagging. Not only does eating that way feel better, it’s also better for your body.

Microdosing is based on the same idea. Instead of taking a big dose of a supplement once a day, you take a small amount every few hours. That way, a low but steady level of the substance is always in your system.

You can see why this would be an especially appealing way to use Delta 9 THC. After all, people who use large amounts of it talk about “getting high” and “coming down” for a reason. You don’t want either of those – you just want it to keep you feeling good all day and night.