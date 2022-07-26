The Daily Checkout: The Moroccanoil Hair Mask Our Deputy Editor Swears By — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

When it comes to keeping her hair silky smooth, OK!’s Deputy Editor Stephanie Kaplan has one secret — Moroccanoil’s Restorative Hair Mask. While she says she was first drawn to the product due to its scent — “I like the smell of their other products so I figured I would give it a try,” she quips — the mask’s near-instantaneous results have cemented it as a must-have in her beauty routine over the past two months.

“My hair is pretty dry and damaged so I try to use this once a week or more,” she says. “I actually do notice after i use it that my hair feels softer,” she explains, noting that her hair “definitely does feel and look smoother after just one use.”

While the product does boast a higher price tag than its drugstore competitors, Stephanie says the upcharge is well worth it. She cites the product’s convenience — “I also like that you can leave it on for less than 10 min,” she says — as well as the fact that it actually works.

“It is obviously on the pricier side but I have noticed that it works better than other drugstore masks I’ve tried,” she shares.

