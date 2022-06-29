All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

Miss the days when you looked forward to taking your Flintstones vitamins each morning? It seems you don’t have to head back to the stone age to enjoy health-conscious supplements that taste great.

Enter Nature Made’s Wellblends™ Elderberry With Immune Care™. A recent obsession of OK!’s E-Commerce Director Karli Poliziani, she dubbed the product as one of her favorite offerings in the company’s collab with The Home Edit citing both its top-tier nutritional value and flavor

“I take this every morning to help support my immune health with Vitamin D3 and Zinc — and because who couldn't use an extra boost of health and immunity during these trying times?” she quips. “The best part about this daily vitamin is that it is a fast dissolving tablet with a yummy Elderberry flavor.”

Karli says she first discovered the product while on a trip to Nashville to visit The Home Edit and Nature Made’s team “to learn more about this new line of supplements and why they were created.”

“I immediately loved the seamless integration of the two brands coming together for this partnership and their genuine passion for wellness, organization and having a well thought out process in place, for both your home and your health,” she explains.

And it seems Karli appreciates these factors so much, that she says she envisions herself using them for the foreseeable future. “I have definitely become a Wellblends customer for life!” she shares.

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! wellness must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!