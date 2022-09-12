Olivia Culpo, Aimee Song & Tezza Barton Attend Sunset-Inspired L’AGENCE NYFW Spring/Summer 2023 Show

Fashion’s biggest influencers were in attendance for L’AGENCE’s debut of the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign for New York Fashion Week. \n\nAimee Song, Olivia Culpo, Tezza Barton and Rocky Barnes were among the stars who filled the iconic Boom Boom Room at The Standard, Highline to watch the runway show taking place at sunset.\n\nDraped against the industrial-chic backdrop of the Boom Boom Room, L’AGENCE’s iconic silhouettes featured sunset-inspired tones that danced down the aisle for A-list on-lookers.“We never lose sight of our DNA. This collection is full of emotion and is quintessentially L’AGENCE,” Fashion Director Tara Rudes Dann said of the collection. “Dramatic pop colors, romantic shades of neutrals, new denim shapes and tailored feminine suiting have our woman looking beautiful and feeling confident.”\n\nUnder Art Director Lilly Bircher, with styling provided by Britton Litlow, the tailored suite pieces and streamlined silhouettes harnessed emotion through punches of bold colors. The L’AGENCE Spring/Summer 2023 campaign captured the essence of New York City in a timeless yet trendy manner.Hair styling was provided by Aaron Grenia of IGK Beauty that featured untamed, luscious locks. Glowing complexions paired with sultry smokey eyes were courtesy of Julia Petraca of Peechy Group for Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics. \n\nA mural of florals ranging in deep magenta to lilac tones by Kelsie Hayes created a picture-perfect backdrop for guests in attendance. \n\nKnown for being a fashion forward brand for the modern woman, L’AGENCE designs feature classic shapes that compliment a variety of styles, and can be taken from day to night with ease. \n\nThe latest collection to join the L’AGENCE line features silhouettes customers have come to known and love, with a twist on bold colors and neutral pieces perfect for mixing and matching with the Spring and Summer seasons.Amina Satin & Chain-Link Midi Dress by L’AGENCE retails for $395 at saksfifthavenue.com.Chamberlain One-Button Blazer by L’AGENCE retails for $675 at saksfifthavenue.com.Bell High-Rise Flare Jeans by L’AGENCE retails for $285 at saksfifthavenue.com.Lolita Colorblocked Suede Mules by L’AGENCE retails for $395 at saksfifthavenue.com.Livia Tweed Mini Skirt by L’AGENCE retails for $325 at saksfifthavenue.com.Zuri Tweed Duster Jacket by L’AGENCE retails for $750 at saksfifthavenue.com.Selma High-Rise Coated Baby Boot-Cut Jeans by L’AGENCE retails for $286 at saksfifthavenue.com.Everlee Cut Out Sweater by L’AGENCE retails for $350 at saksfifthavenue.com.Lena Printed Tall Leather Boot by L’AGENCE retails for $695 at saksfifthavenue.com.Valencia Two-Piece Satin Camisole Set by L’AGENCE retails for $325 at saksfifthavenue.com.