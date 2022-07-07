Daily Checkout: How Ourself’s Lip Plumping Regimen Saved Our Editor’s Summer Vacay — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

To OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Katherine Tinsley, the secret to summer beauty is simple — hydration, hydration, hydration. Her favorite tip for keeping her lips soft and hydrated all summer long? None other than Ourself’s The Lip Plumping And Enhancing Regimen.

Consisting of a two-step application, including a “Lip Filler” which claims to “plump smooth and define,” and a “Lip Conditioner,” which will “moisturize and nourish lips,” per its listing, Katherine says the product is a summer must-have, citing its unparalleled ability to keep her lips perfectly hydrated.

“It's a sheer gloss that provides extreme hydration which is so important, especially during the summer months,” she shares of the item, which she first received in a PR package while writing a piece detailing TikTok’s “gym lips” trend last month.

And it seems the product’s bold promises are more than just talk. Katherine says the product came to the rescue, helping quench her pout after she forgot to toss her lip balm into her carry-on while taking an international summer trip last month.

“While in Mexico this product was a LIFESAVER since I left my chapstick in another purse and it was all I had on me,” she recalls.

She chalks up this success to its long list of nourishing components. “It has ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, and enriched with cupuaçu seed butter and botanicals which keeps the skin hydrated.”

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!