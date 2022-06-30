Paris Hilton Brings Us Back In Time With Her Very Own Y2K-Inspired Velour Tracksuit At Jimmy Kimmel Live — Get The Look
The 2000s called... they want their velour tracksuit back.
Y2K queen Paris Hilton brought us back in time as she arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live late-night talk show on Wednesday, June 29 in her very own exclusive vintage velour couture. The stunning celebrity is a well-known dominator of the velour tracksuit early-2000s trend — which has quickly remade its popularity debut in the current world of fashion.
The Beverly Hills bombshell made a special appearance for an interview on the show — which was actually conducted by comedian and actress Chelsea Handler. The 41-year-old sat down with Handler to discuss the drop of her very own velour tracksuit collection coming this fall, and promoted her latest podcast, This is Paris. She went on to gossip about her honeymoon — which lasted over seven weeks — and dished tea all the way from Britney Spears wedding to her unfortunate cancellation to DJ for President Joe Biden.
The comically entertaining interview was followed up with interactive classic games from the talk show, which the socialite happily participated in. The gorgeous babe even surprised the talk show host with her very own "boss babe" velour tracksuit from the socialite's upcoming drop.
Although the blonde beauty switched into something more elevated in elegance for the talk show appearance, fans continued holding on to the fabulous flashback she arrived in long after the airing of the event concluded.
The #iconic "boss babe" color block gray tracksuit was shown off on The Simple Life star's Instagram following the conclusion of the episode airing. The post shared exciting news of the velour queen's limited-time pre-order of her exclusive tracksuit collection. The desirable designs are currently on a timed 48-hour pre-order availability following the social media blast.
The Iconic Tracksuit Collection is totally 'sliving'... as Paris would call it.
Obsessed with Paris Hilton's flashback fashion moment from her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live? OK! helps you shop the vintage look with five similar velour tracksuits below.
