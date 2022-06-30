Paris Hilton Brings Us Back In Time With Her Very Own Y2K-Inspired Velour Tracksuit At Jimmy Kimmel Live — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2000s called... they want their velour tracksuit back.

Y2K queen Paris Hilton brought us back in time as she arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live late-night talk show on Wednesday, June 29 in her very own exclusive vintage velour couture. The stunning celebrity is a well-known dominator of the velour tracksuit early-2000s trend — which has quickly remade its popularity debut in the current world of fashion.

BELLA HADID’S WHITE DRESS IS OUR Y2K FANTASY COME TO LIFE — GET THE LOOK