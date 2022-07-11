Pete Davidson Announced As Newest Face Of MANSCAPED Just In Time For Amazon Prime Day Deals — Shop Now
Outstanding comedian Pete Davidson starred in MANSCAPED's latest commercial — officially launching the pair's partnership.
The leading men's grooming company announced news of the campaign launch Monday, July 11, telling fans to "meet the new face, among other parts, of MANSCAPED." In addition to Davidson's partnership with the global lifestyle consumer brand, the 28-year-old also has become a partial shareholder of the company.
A commercial featuring Davidson officially declared the exciting news of this special collaboration. The charming comedian's 30-second video featured his classic comical short lines and hilarious demeanor. The Saturday Night Live star even referenced "having a hot date" in the commercial — which we probably all know by now was directed at his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.
OK! reportedly confirmed the relationship between the social icon and comedian after millions of rumors sparked following Kardashian's appearance as the host of SNL back in October of 2021.
The short video features Davidson displaying his UltraPremium Collection Men's Skin and Haircare Kit — which includes UltraPremium 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner, UltraPremium Body Wash, UltraPremium Deodorant and UltraPremium Hydrating Body Spray. For a limited time, customers will even receive a free gift of a 3-Pack UltraPremium Lip Balm with the purchase of the grooming kit.
“Pete is the perfect brand partner for MANSCAPED. Both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values,” said Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED Paul Tran.
“One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans. We’re so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion,” shared Tran.
Davidson's real-life love for MANSCAPED products is what ignited the spark between the unique partnership. Fans of the recently named addition to TIME's "100 Most Influential People" have a lot more excitement to come from MANSCAPED's newest brand ambassador, as the two signed a four-year agreement.
The announcement of the latest dynamic duo for men's self care comes just before Amazon Prime Day. The timing aligns perfectly, as all MANSCAPED products will be available for up to 30 percent off from July 12-13.
Excited about Pete Davidson's latest partnership with MANSCAPED? OK! helps you shop the high-quality men's grooming products below! Or, you can check out our favorite men's grooming and haircare products from MANSCAPED directly through our Amazon Storefront.
MANSCAPED is on sale retailing for 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day (July 12-13) at amazon.com.
MANSCAPED's Grooming Essentials 4.0 is on sale retailing for $119.99 (regularly $188.95) at amazon.com.