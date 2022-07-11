Pete Davidson Announced As Newest Face Of MANSCAPED Just In Time For Amazon Prime Day Deals — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Outstanding comedian Pete Davidson starred in MANSCAPED's latest commercial — officially launching the pair's partnership.

The leading men's grooming company announced news of the campaign launch Monday, July 11, telling fans to "meet the new face, among other parts, of MANSCAPED." In addition to Davidson's partnership with the global lifestyle consumer brand, the 28-year-old also has become a partial shareholder of the company.

A commercial featuring Davidson officially declared the exciting news of this special collaboration. The charming comedian's 30-second video featured his classic comical short lines and hilarious demeanor. The Saturday Night Live star even referenced "having a hot date" in the commercial — which we probably all know by now was directed at his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

OK! reportedly confirmed the relationship between the social icon and comedian after millions of rumors sparked following Kardashian's appearance as the host of SNL back in October of 2021.

The short video features Davidson displaying his UltraPremium Collection Men's Skin and Haircare Kit — which includes UltraPremium 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner, UltraPremium Body Wash, UltraPremium Deodorant and UltraPremium Hydrating Body Spray. For a limited time, customers will even receive a free gift of a 3-Pack UltraPremium Lip Balm with the purchase of the grooming kit.

