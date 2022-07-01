Travis Barker's Son Landon's Curated BoohooMan Rockstar Collection Absolutely Nails The Latest New Age Punk Style Trend — Shop Now For 50 Percent Off
Amid hospitalizations, weddings and submerging themselves into Kardashian drama, the Barker family has a new excitement to celebrate — Landon Barker's curated BoohooMan Rockstar Collection.
OK! recently reported news of Travis Barker's emergency trip to the hospital due to pancreatitis. Recently, Landon, a musician himself, made headlines when it was revealed he was beginning a relationship with TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio — and fans are starting to think she has a type after her confirmed relationship with TikTok star and pop-punk artist Chase Hudson, more popularly known as "Lil Huddy."
Both Landon, 18, and Hudson, 20, are known to have strongly influenced the new age "e-boy" era of rockstar aesthetic fashion.
This newest menswear couture launch is an awesome addition to this trending fashion statement, as many find there is a lack of availability when it comes to trying to shop for it specifically.
"Landon Barker joins us from a rock ’n’ roll dynasty to share a little of his punk-luxe LA lifestyle. His impressive first collab definitely has a hint of dad Travis Barker's legendary influence but, the Landon Barker X boohooMAN collection truly channels his own unique blend of new-age punk," states the fashion retailer in reference to the designs incorporating influence from the young media personality's own personal style.
The impressive collection opens the door to a new realm of menswear fashion, providing a one-stop-shop for the new rockstar fad era and creating a unique Gen-Z twist to the good-ole '90s punk aesthetic.
Filled with chains, layers, black and red color schemes and flashes of grungy artwork, this collection truly nailed the new age apparel trend — and is currently on sale for 50 percent off!
Ready to channel your inner rockstar with pop-punk fashion? OK! helps you shop the Landon Barker x BoohooMan Collection below.
Landon Barker x BoohooMan's Rockstar Collection is currently on sale retailing for $3-$47.50 (regularly $6-$95) at boohooman.com.